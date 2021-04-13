Vikettes soccer is 3-0 for the first time in program history after blowing past Maquoketa 10-0 in 42 minutes in their first home game of the season on Tuesday.
“I was talking to the girls about it after the game and thinking back through at least my career here,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “It’s good to be 3-0. The girls were focused and tried their best in practice to build chemistry.”
Sophomore Abby Davis opened scoring not even two minutes into the game off a feed from junior Grace Sutton, who minutes later added her own score to take an early lead. Davis found the back of the net again around the 28:00 mark as the defense failed to keep up with the speedy forward. Junior Charlee Johnson got in on the fun with a long kick in the wind around the 21:00 mark. Senior Mycala VanderHeiden continued to extend the VS lead with two goals in a four minute span and sophomore Ashlie Meyer closed out the half with two of her own scores.
“It shows this team has a selfless nature and we don’t have to rely solely on one or two girls to score,” Hesson said. “Our girls really make sure that we're looking for solid opportunities to pass to get to an open player for a quality shot. I'm just really proud of the girls being able to do that.”
Davis earned her second hat second consecutive hat trick of the season within the first minute of the second half, followed by a shot from Johnson unsuccessfully deflected to give the Vikettes the win in 42 minutes of play.
“Abby is very tenacious,” Hesson said. “She’s been doing a great job in practice trying to work out different kinds of shots. There were some great crosses and ball movement to set Abby up. We saw a lot of great attacking from our midfielders and wings.”
Hesson also praised her senior class and their leadership on the field throughout the early season as they lead the young classes through their first high school season.
“They are pulling our team together,” Hesson said. “Their motivation and focus is important as we continue to build team chemistry. They’ve been defensive leaders for us.”
The Vikettes will travel to Clear Creek-Amana (3-0) on Friday and return home on Tuesday to face Mt. Vernon (3-0) in two big conference tests.