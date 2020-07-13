While Vinton-Shellsburg softball ended the final week of the regular season 0-5, it wasn’t without a fight or without excitement for the future as the Vikettes prepare for Regional play.
“You want to finish the season strong and for the seniors to finish on a high note,” coach Bari Parrott said. “Even though we lost the last three games, we played good competitive games. These games were winnable, but we still saw some good things come out of them.”
After two blowout losses at Marion on Tuesday, the Vikettes looked to get back on track with a doubleheader at South Tama on Thursday. While the games were canceled due to weather, V-S traveled to Independence the next day for two close losses 8-4 and 6-5. Junior Kallea Kristy batted in two runners in the first game and freshman Sophia Kreutner continued her strong hitting with a single and double against the Mustangs. The Vikettes jumped to a 4-0 lead in the nightcap after 3.5 innings before Indee fired back with back-to-back three-run innings to seal the sweep. Senior Kaitlin Meyer batted in two runs as five Vikettes scored.
“We’ve got some good things out of those games, including some of the young players,” Parrott said. “Abby Davis had a nice hit, Anna Becker and Peyton [Clemensen] did well on the mound in the second game. Ashlie Meyer and Jordan Webster are getting more reps. It’s important to continue this development for future seasons.”
The Vikettes closed out the regular season at home with Solon visiting on Saturday. The previously-ranked Spartans kicked off the single game with six runs in the first inning before V-S with two three-run innings in the second and fifth. Tied at eight apiece heading the final innings, the Spartans fired back with four runs and the Vikettes could not find an answer in the bottom. Kreutner hit a three-run homerun to highlight the afternoon as the freshman shortshop/catcher continues to be weapon for V-S this season.
“We played really poor in the first inning with a couple physical mistakes and mental mistakes,” Parrott said. “Sophia hit a three-run homerun and it’s a tie ball game. They get a hit with two outs in the seventh and pick up from there. Katelyn O’Brien pitched a great game. We could have given up after those first six runs by Solon, but we fought back and I’m proud of what I saw after those runs.”
V-S softball ended their regular season 5-17 and will face Mt Vernon in Regional play on Wednesday. The fifth-ranked Mustangs swept V-S 10-0 and 12-0, yet Parrott is confident the Vikettes will show up with their best effort on the road.
“Goal number one is to play seven innings and then play our best,” Parrott said. “If their best is better than our best, so be it. They are ranked in the top five for a reason. But we need to walk out of there knowing we played our best. We need to take care of ourselves.”