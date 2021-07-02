Vikettes softball finished their regular season at home with a non-conference doubleheader with Wapsie Valley on Thursday, falling 6-5 in eight innings and coming back in the seventh inning to win the nightcap 5-4.
VS opened with four runs in the first inning before their bats fell silent for three innings following. The Vikettes pushed through a fifth run in the fifth inning, but the Warriors chipped away at the lead to force an extra inning. Wapsie Valley pushed one final run through and the Vikettes could not come up with an answer in the eighth. Sophomore catcher Sophia Kreutner went three for four hitting, the Vikettes with eight total hits.
“It was almost like we thought the game was over when we scored those four runs,” coach Bari Parrott said. “We did absolutely nothing the rest of the game. We had hits littered here and there. In terms of putting together hits with runners on base, that was mostly non-existent. Once we jump to those leads, we can’t stop scoring.”
The Vikettes jumped to an early lead in the first inning of the nightcap as sophomore shortstop Abby Davis put herself into scoring position and got the RBI from sophomore first base Brylee Bruce. VS left two runners stranded in the inning, but that would be the story of the night for the Vikettes. Bases were loaded by the Vikettes in the second and third innings only to see their hits pop up for easy outs.
“Our discipline at the plate as a team was not very good,” Parrott said. “I can’t single anyone out. We continually swung at balls above our hands and popped up with bases loaded.”
Wapsie loaded bases in the top of the fourth and had better success laying hits down to score runners, jumping to a 4-1 lead. But Parrott noted the Vikettes team this year “doesn’t give up on themselves” and came back in the final inning, drawing multiple walks and a wild pitch as the Warriors slipped with several errors to give VS three runs to tie. Junior Hannah Crane was walked home for the final run of the evening.
“That’s the third time this season we’ve come from behind in the seventh inning to win,” Parrott said. “We fought at the end and were more selective at the plate to draw those walks. We showed patience and did enough to squeak out a win.”
The Vikettes completed their regular season 12-24 and will travel to Independence on Tuesday for Regional play. Despite “highs and lows” to the season, Parrott praised the team from being “good to be around and work hard.” Seniors Keira Ott, Kallea Christy, Mackenzie Hansel-Walker and Geordyn Webster were all commended for working hard in practice and being “genuine good kids.”
“It’s always hard when you have good kids that have been around you for five years and they leave,” Parrott said. “They don’t complain and each has improved from the previous year. They’re all going on to better themselves and continue their education.”