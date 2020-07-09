Vinton-Shellsburg softball traveled to Marion on Tuesday, but their offense did not follow along as the Vikettes were swept 11-1 (five innings) and 8-2 in the evening.
“The first game got away from us early,” coach Bari Parrott said. “It wasn’t like we made a ton of mistakes, but we were outplayed and put a few runners on base. We did not hit the ball well while Marion drove in runs. We never could get back in.”
The Vikettes pitching staff walked nine and and combined for nine errors in the loss, with senior Olivia Ehrhardt batted in by senior Kaitlin Meyer for the lone V-S score. Defensively, V-S would find more success in the nightcap as they held the Indians to a 3-0 lead through four innings before a Marion dinger in the fifth. The Vikettes scored Meyer and sophomore Hannah Crane in the final inning, yet found themselves in too deep a hole again to comeback against Marion.
“We were able to stay in this game longer and that kept us mentally engaged,” Parrott said. “We weren’t able to be productive offensively the whole night and it showed with three runs. Stringing those hits in the seventh was a good way to end Tuesday’s game, but we have to be better offensively.”
V-S remained on the road with games at South Tama on Thursday and Independence on Friday. They will close the regular with Solon at home on Saturday.
“If we play to our capabilities, we should be the better team on the road this week,” Parrott said. “It really depends on which Vinton-Shellsburg team decides to show up.”