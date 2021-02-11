Vikettes basketball clinched a share of the WaMaC West title behind a 60-36 win at Clear Creek-Amana on Monday and 61-51 win at Williamsburg on Tuesday to end their regular season with their first title in 20 years.
“What a great accomplishment,” VS coach Rich Haisman said. “I’m just so proud of our players, our coaches and our fans for their support. This was a whole team effort, and that showed especially in these two wins.”
VS senior Kayla Griffith felt pursuing a conference title this season was meant to prove the Vikettes meant business and they were out to prove it from day one this season. She first began to truly believe the Vikettes had a shot when they defeated Benton in Van Horne before Christmas and quickly followed with a blowout win at South Tama. There were bumps in the road, but Vikettes continued to focus on their path forward.
“I was so excited after the Williamsburg game knowing we got the title,” Griffith said. “It all started freshman and sophomore year, winning only four games each of those years. I’m proud of what we did as a team this year. We played our hardest each game. Beating CCA at their place felt so good.”
After losing to Benton 49-43 in their last home game of the regular season on Saturday, an outright WaMaC West title became out of reach for the Vikettes. To earn a share of the title this season, they would need to win their final two games and for the Bobcats to lose to Clear Creek-Amana on the road. Both situations happened as the Vikettes ended their regular season 17-4, one of the best overall records in the WaMaC Conference.
“We had a long bus ride back from CCA and then a game the next day,” Haisman said. “Most teams would be tired, but our girls never made excuses. Williamsburg played us well, but we played our hearts out. I am so proud of the grit and determination we showed both nights. In that fourth quarter, they would not let [Williamsburg] have a good look. It was great to see.”
VS will now prepare for the postseason, opening at home against Mt. Vernon on Saturday. If the Vikettes advance, they will host the winner between West Marshall and Williamsburg on February 17.
“Going forward, we have to play as a team like we did against CCA,” Griffith said. “If we play like that this postseason, we’ll be at State this season.”