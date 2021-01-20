Amid a crazy Tuesday night in the WaMaC West, the Vikettes easily dispatched South Tama 70-18 and moved to the top of the division standings.
“It was a great game because everyone got to score,” coach Rich Haisman said. “They pushed the tempo, took care of the ball, got out on the break and scored easy buckets. The rebounding advantage was big for us. Everyone was locked in defensively.”
Sophomore Brylee Bruce led Vikettes with 14 points, two rebounds and two steals. Senior Lucy-Howes Vonstein had 11 points and three steals in limited minutes and the Griffith sister each had six points. Senior Josie Sagan had four points and nine rebounds. The Vikettes had 18 steals as a team.
“Lucy had six points in the first 30 seconds and it was awesome to see everyone score,” Haisman said. “Our first nine or ten girls hardly played the second half, but when they were out in the first half they were guns ablaze.”
The Vikettes are now 13-2 on the season, including 6-1 in the WaMaC West. With Benton defeating Center Point-Urbana and Williamsburg taking down Clear Creek-Amana both in overtime, VS now has a one-game lead in the division. A conference title and more is on the mind of the Vikettes as the regular season enters its final weeks.
“This is a group that every time they step on the floor, they want to compete,” Haisman said. “Winning a conference title is a high priority and now they have the start to make that possible. They definitely want that, but I think their main goal is even higher than that.”
South Tama was the Vikettes’ only competition of the week. Instead, VS will prepare for a rematch with Clear Creek-Amana in Tiffin on Tuesday. The Clippers defeated the Vikettes 59-56 in overtime on January 12, their only WaMaC loss so far this season.