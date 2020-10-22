Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball reached the second round of Regionals as they took on WaMaC West rival Independence on Wednesday, falling to the thirteenth-ranked Mustangs 3-0 to end a season of tremendous growth for the Vikettes.
“I think we were pretty nervous coming to the game, but we were also really excited because it’s been a long time since we’ve made it past the first round game,” junior Brynn Patterson said. “We all wanted to come in and win. We’ve all improved a lot coming up into this game.”
A strong start for the Vikettes would fade away as the host Mustangs took the first set 25-15. Indee would ride their momentum through the second set 25-14 to take a 2-0 lead. Determined not to go out without a fight, the Vikettes put together another strong start to the third set before falling behind once again. V-S would finish as they started, pushing just as the Mustangs looked to be running away with the third set. In the end, Indee would emerge with a hard-fought 25-22 win.
“I’m not sure if it was all nerves or simply not communicating enough, but we struggled through those two sets,” Ruess said. “I think they got the confidence and belief in their skills by that final set. It was just a little too late.”
Patterson led with nine kills, seven assists, and nine digs in the loss. Junior Sam Walton had six kills, 13 assists and nine digs, while junior libero Kate Hyland led with 11 digs. Sophomore Ashlie Meyer had nine digs.
The Vikettes finished their season 16-23 (2-4 WaMaC West) and advanced past the first round of Regionals for the first time since 2012 according to the coaching staff. The program will say goodbye two seniors in Kayla Griffith and Carly Williams as both are set to graduate in May.
“Carly has been with this team for four years and played well at the JV level this season,” Ruess said. “I was happy to get in for serving at the conference tournament and played well. Kayla was a big cross country stud in middle school, but walked into club practice one day and asked if she could try volleyball. We did some drills and I could tell she’d be an amazing block. Both girls have been great leaders in practice and will be missed.”
V-S will look to their current junior class to lead the team to new heights as Hyland, Patterson, Aly Smith, Kinzley Kurth and Walton return alongside a talented 2023 class of Meyer, Brylee Bruce, Abby Davis and Alyssa Griffith, all who saw varsity minutes this season.
“They’ll be a little bit older and a little bit wiser,” Ruess said. “These juniors have been playing together since third grade and these sophomores stepped in for us this season.”
“This was kind of a growth year and we had a young team,” Patterson added. “We can work on everybody in general improving.”