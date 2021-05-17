Vikette soccer quickly saw their Senior Night celebration turn sour in a 1-0 loss to Solon on Friday, yet the achievements thus far this season were not overlooked by its senior class determined to leave their mark on the program.
“Solon brought a very different style of play than we are used to seeing,” coach Megan Hesson said. “It was tough to penetrate through their defense because they sent like six girls back on the line. Their pressure did a great job of shifting wherever we wanted to attack.”
The Spartans scored in the first nine minutes and Vikettes simply could not respond for the remaining 71 minutes offensively. Sophomore Alyssa Griffith kept VS in range and Davis broke away from a couple of shots. Nothing seemed to rattle an athletic Solon team.
“I think it would have been better for us to move a little bit more quickly to the ball and to support our passes,” Hesson said. “I give Solon a lot of credit.”
Yet the late afternoon was not all doom and gloom for VS. 11 seniors were commemorated before the match alongside their parents. Madi Atkinson, Emma Dickinson, Kayla Griffith, Lucy Howes-Vonstein, Paige Rambo, Maren Redlinger, Josie Sagan, Emily Trinkle, Mycala VanderHeiden, Jaden Voshell, Carly Williams have each been a part of program that has moved to new heights, even with their junior season cancelled last year.
“They’re goofy and silly, but when it comes time to put in work they take it seriously,” Hesson said. “We won 10 games in 2019 and they were a big part of that school record. They are helping lead the charge of making this program more dynamic. From encouraging other teammates to being tenacious on the field, this is just a great group of girls to coach.”
Atkinson and Voshell had been impact players for the program over the years. They saw their first taste of success in 2019 and both wanted to bring that back in 2021 after a year off.
“That 2019 season really showed us our potential as a program,” Atkinson said. “We have so many girls back from that season. We wanted to build off that in the 2020 season, but with COVID cancelling that season, we worked more in the offseason to prepare for this year.”
Voshell echoed that and felt building chemistry as a team was the major goal of the team considering the Vikettes were a mix of experienced seniors and talented sophomores without much game experience.
“Soccer really got me involved in high school,” Voshell said. “We wanted wins, but we wanted to build chemistry. We want to keep pushing ourselves even through losses like today. We still have a lot to play for.”
“It was great to get back on the field with these seniors,” Atkinson added. “You could see how many of us stayed with it this year. We’re grateful to even have a season and we’re not done growing yet.”
VS will end its regular season on the road as they travel to Benton on Tuesday, Monticello on Thursday and West Liberty on Friday. The Vikettes will be back home on May 26 to host the first round of Regionals against Center Point-Urbana, whom they defeated 2-1 on May 10.
“CPU’s definitely going to want revenge,” Hesson said. “Our passes have to connect and we need good touches. We’ll be out to prove our win wasn’t any fluke. We can beat them again.”
The evening will be a postseason doubleheader as the girls start at 5:00 p.m. before Viking soccer potentially plays in their substrate final at approximately 7:30 p.m.