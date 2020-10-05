As the regular season begins to wind down for Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball, the Vikettes used one last weekend tournament at Columbus High School to make final adjustments going into the final week of conference play before the WaMaC tournament and ultimately regional play.
The Vikettes opened against BCLUW on Saturday morning, falling to the Comets 21-13 and 21-14 in what coach Michelle Ruess felt was “a rough start” for the program. Junior Brynn Patterson had four kills and junior Aly Smith three kills. Junior Sam Walton and sophomore Abby Davis each had five digs in the loss.
“We just had Homecoming Week and it’s tough to go from a busy week of activities to this,” Ruess said. “It took us a while to get going and we needed to make a few changes.”
V-S saw significant improvement as they defeated North Fayette Valley 21-19, 21-14. Patterson and Smith again led the Vikettes with five and our kills respectively, with sophomore Ashlie Meyer tallying 10 digs. The Vikettes began to distribute setting to Patterson and Walton in their rematch with host Columbus to end pool play. Patterson had eight assists as V-S fell 21-17, 21-17 to the ranked Sailors.
The two juniors combined for 20 assists as V-S defeated Starmont 25-20, 25-14 in bracket play. Walton led with 13 assists and six kills, followed by Meyer with five kills and nine digs. Junior Kate Hyland had 15 digs in the win.
“We’re keeping the ball alive and getting passes on point for effective sets,” Ruess said. “Against Starmont, we saw positive hitting from Aly, Ashlie and Kayla [Griffith].”
While their day ended with a tight loss to Waterloo East (24-26, 23-25), V-S again saw positive production from Patterson and Watlon setting as they combined for 17 assists. Walton finished with nine assists, eight kills and nine digs. Patterson eight assists, six kills and eight digs, with Hyland matching eight digs as well.
“I think we’re at where we need to be now with our lineup and I know we can be a team that surprises people at the end of the season,” Ruess said. “These girls all want to play well and want to move on in the WaMaC tournament and past the first round of Regionals.”
The Vikettes will travel to South Tama on Tuesday and host Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday to end WaMaC West play. The WaMaC tournament will be held on Monday and Thursday the following week. Regionals will begin on October 19, with brackets and pairings to be released sometime this week. V-S is 12-18 on the season as of publication.