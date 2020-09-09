Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball played host in a round robin tournament on Saturday, finishing 2-3 as three ranked teams prevailed over the Vikettes.
Overall at the tournament, our passing and serving goals were met,” coach Michelle Ruess said. “I liked our overall team hustle and enthusiasm when playing.”
The Vikettes claimed wins over Iowa Valley 21-12, 21-10 and Nashua-Plainsfield 21-11, 21-17 behind 16 kills from junior Brynn Patterson between the two victories. V-S squared off against a familiar opponent in Belle Plaine, having won a tight 2-1 match against them in Meskwaki. The 10th ranked Plainsmen evened the record with a 2-1 win of their own
“We are still working on inconsistency with our offense,” Ruess aid. “This is due to lack of varsity experience and will get better the more reps/games we have as a team.”
The competition only got stiffer against 4A sixth-ranked West Delaware and 1A fourth-ranked Janesville. Swift middle hitting from West Delaware took V-S by storm in their 21-5, 21-12 loss. While the Vikettes would come back to play close early with Janesville in two sets, the Wildcats took the last match of the day 21-12, 21-13.
“Janesville and West Delaware are always top powerhouses in our state,” Ruess said. “We played competitively against Janesville. It’s always good to play these teams to see what we need to improve on and what skills we excel at.”
Patterson had 27 kills during the day. Junior libero Kate Hyland tallied 41 digs, 35 of 36 serving and had eight aces in the tournament.
“Kate Hyland has settled right into the libero spot,” Ruess said. “She takes control in a positive way with other back row players and is a vocal leader on the court.”
The Vikettes next competed in a quadrangular featuring Solon, Beckman Catholic and Oelwein on Thursday and will travel to East Marshall this weekend for a tournament. V-S is currently 6-6 (1-0 WaMaC West) on the season.