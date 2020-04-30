With no seniors on the 2019 squad, questions arose if the Vinton-Shellsburg girls golf team could compete after recent years of team and individual success. Instead of becoming irrelevant in the WaMac, the Vikettes celebrated an individual champion.
“It was a rebuilding year, but we had some good wins and having the WaMaC individual champion was a real highlight,” coach Janet Woodhouse said.
As Woodhouse entered year 27 as a coach, V-S came into 2020 on a positive note while returning Lillie Lamont as conference champion and a group of senior leaders ready to push the Vikettes back to State for the first time since 2017. Letterwinners Carli Lang, Christina Harrelson Abbye Hendryx, Lauren Murray, Carly Bendull and Ally Smith were among those poised for varsity spots along with seniors Davia Herger and Jordan Pattee appearing ready to compete for spots.
“We should have had a very competitive team with a number of returning letter winners and great senior leadership,” Woodhouse said. “We also had some promising underclassmen. I thought there would be a real dogfight to earn varsity and JV spots on the team.”
The team never had a chance for a first practice, which was scheduled the first day the school closed due to COVID-19. 21 girls were out and Woodhouse was confident four of the varsity girls could consistently score in the 40s at meets this season.
“We were very capable of that and returning to State as a team and also winning our conference tournament,” Woodhouse said.
Lamont and Lang left for New Jersey just before the announcement on Friday last week that spring sports were cancelled. Returning juniors in Harrelson and Hendryx will be expected to pick up the torch in their place next season.