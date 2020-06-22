It was fitting that Vinton-Shellsburg and Belle Plaine battled each other the day before Father’s Day. Coach Bari Parrott faced his daughter, Plainsmen senior Lily Parrott, on the field one last time in her high school career, with dad and the Vikettes getting the win 6-5 for the first of the season.
“There might be a little bit of teasing at home later,” Parrott chuckled. “I coached against my older daughter too, so this is probably the seventh or eighth year I’ve coached against my daughters. They've only beat me once, so they know dad’s gonna whoop ‘em.”
But it would be daughter dearest who would strike first as Parrott and the Plainsmen loaded bases in the opening inning, getting one run across before the Vikettes defense settled in for the final out. The first four up for V-S were unable to respond back in the bottom of the inning, but came in hot in the subsequent inning as senior Lauren Upmeyer sparked a five-run inning to take 5-1 over Belle Plaine after two.
“We’ve maybe seen flashes of this kind of hitting against Central DeWitt, but not where we put multiple hits together,” Parrott said.”That was good to see and you know it's something that we're going to have to do moving forward. Lauren is pretty calm and level-headed, and that’s what keeps the dugout light in close games.”
Belle Plaine would score one run in the top of the third before the Vikettes held them scoreless in the next two innings. V-S, however, suffered a similar offensive drought, coming up empty at the plate and receiving a couple of walks. The Plainsmen gave the game a jolt with a three-run sixth inning to tie the game 5-5 at the top of the inning.
“This realistically should have been a 5-2, 6-2 win because we should never have let those runs happen,” Parrott said. “We had a play or two then we have to make to eliminate runs.”
The Vikettes responded back with several line drives to score freshman Ashlie Meyer before the final out. Heading into the top of the seventh, V-S sought to end the game in the top by shutting the Plainsmen down. A single hit was permitted in the inning, but a catch by freshman Abby Davis out right ended the game for their first victory of 2020.
“It’s one 21 outs we got in the game, but if you look at the end of the game, we had four freshman and two sophomores out there,” Parrott said. “I think that bodes well for what we can do in the future and with what we have this season as well. I thought Anna Becker pitched a super good game and was in control for much of the time. We’ve got to clean up our defense if we want to stop runs like [Belle Plaine] had in the sixth.”
V-S softball lost to Central DeWitt the Wednesday before 2-0 and 11-10 and to HLV on Thursday 8-1. Their doubleheader at Independence set for Monday was postponed due to weather conditions. The Vikettes will host Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday and a doubleheader with Maquoketa on Wednesday before hitting the road again at Denver on Thursday.