Union’s Ava Mills certainly picked an exciting time to hit her first career homerun, putting the Knights up 3-0 over the host Vikettes in the first inning on Tuesday.
“That was a great way to start off the game,” Union coach Laurie Driscol said. “I’m thrilled with Ava’s first home run. She absolutely crushed that ball.”
Meanwhile, the Vikettes came out flat even as sophomore centerfield Ashlie Meyer took advantage of a Union defensive lapse to score a run in the bottom of the inning. From coach Bari Parrott’s perspective, VS seemed surprised with the quick Union start.
“It was a semi-strange game,” Parrott said. “They jumped us good the first inning. We didn’t do much the first couple of innings.”
As if someone hit a light switch, the VS offense turned on in the third innings to score four runs, including a solo dinger from senior Kiera Ott. The third inning would only be the warmup for a six-run fourth inning as sophomores Sophia Kreutner and Brylee Bruce batted three teammates in alone.
“It just seemed like from there on we started to hit the ball 100 times better,” Parrott said. “We haven’t hit the ball great as of late, so it was good to see us come out and do a few things at the plate.”
Union shortstop Jocelyn Gates scored her second run on the evening as she reached home off a VS error in the fifth. Senior centerfield Allie Driscol’s RBI single scored freshman pitcher Brigitte Rohrer in the sixth before the Vikettes put runs across in the bottom of the innings to end the game early.
“[VS] had some nice defensive plays; making catches over their shoulders and diving catch by the shortstop (Abby Davis), good grief that was a catch,” Driscol said. “I’m thrilled that we put the bat on the ball tonight. It’s a step in the right direction for this young team.”
The Vikettes had 11 hits to Union’s seven despite the less-than-stellar start at the plate. Parrott praised senior Anna Becker and freshman Peytin Clemensen for their pitching performances.
“We’re a bit Jekyll and Hyde with our hitting, but as long as we’re playing good defense and getting this level of pitching, we’ll get better as we move along,” Parrott said.
Union returned home to face Wapsie Valley on Wednesday and will travel to Solon on Saturday. VS splits with Independence on Wednesday before competing in tournaments at Cedar Rapids Jefferson and at home on Friday and Saturday respectively.