Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball earned its second WaMaC West win as the Vikettes took down South Tama 3-1 on the road on Tuesday, giving the team confidence going into the final stretch of their season.
“We came in with a rough start, which is expected on the road,” coach Michelle Ruess said. “Both teams played great in the first two sets before we started to really gain confidence and play at our best.”
Down as much as 10 points in the first set, the Vikettes held on to win 27-25. The Trojans would fight back for the second set 25-22 before V-S bounced right back to take the third and fourth sets 25-18, 25-16.
“We needed this win to separate ourselves from Benton in the conference standings,” Ruess said. “I think these girls are playing with the most confidence they’ve had this season. We’re clicking at the right time.”
Junior Brynn Patterson led the Vikettes with 13 kills, nine digs, seven assists and went 15 of 15 serving with three aces. Junior Sam Walton tallied eight kills, 11 assists, 12 digs and went 25 of 25 serving. Junior Kinzley Kurth had nine assists as the Vikettes went with a three-setter rotation. Junior Kate Hyland finished with 27 digs and went 14 of 14 serving with two aces. Sophomores Ashlie Meyer and Abby Davis had 17 and 15 digs respectively in the win.
“Kate is third in digs in Class 3A right now and our defense got as many balls up as they could,” Ruess said. “Overall as a team, we served at about 98 percent. It’s great to see so many people contributing and making us better.”
The Vikettes hosted 4A ninth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana in Vinton to conclude conference play. WaMaC pool play will be held on Monday and the tournament on Thursdays. Sites for V-S will be determined later this week, along with their Regional pairing for the postseason.