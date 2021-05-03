VS girls track limited itself during Thursday’s coed meet at Union High School, yet found ways to put points on the board and finish sixth out of 13 teams.
“We didn’t run as much stuff tonight,” coach Heather Kalous said. “We had a late night meet only 24 hours ago. Our times were a little slower, but considering the quick turnaround the girls did what was asked of them.”
Junior Abby Bartz took first in the shot put with a throw of 35’-8” and sophomore Sophia Kretner sixth in the event with a throw of 32’-1.5”. Sophomores Brylee Bruce and Kalie Burke went 1-3 in discus with throws of 102’-10.5” and 94’-8”. Freshman Peytin Clemsen places seventh in the long jump with a best of 13’-10”.
As Kalous mentioned, the Vikettes took it easy on loading up running events. Sophomore Gracie Drury finished fifth in the 100m dash. Drury placed just outside of receiving points in the 200m dash, taking ninth with a time of 29.63 with sophomore Annabelle Newton 12th with a time of 30.57.
Senior Leah Hendrickson continued her strong season in the 100m hurdle with a top finish of 17.35. The 4x100 relay gave the Vikettes a second place finish with a time of 53.02. The 4x200 took third with a time of 1:54.84.
“We still need to get our times down in our relays,” Kalous said. “We’re sitting ok with the 4x100 and 4x200 in our district to possibly qualify for State. I think everything has to be crisper while we stay healthy these next two weeks. Hopefully our bodies will be rested after Prom and be ready for our conference meet on Thursday.”
VS will compete in the WaMaC Conference Supermeet at Independence on Thursday. A week later, the Vikettes will be right back in Indee for their State Qualifying Meet. Kalous hopes to push the two aforementioned relays on to State, along with several throwers and Hendrickson individually in the open 100 and 100m hurdles. Senior Kayla Griffith will also compete for a ticket to State either by placing in the top two at the qualifying meet or possibly sneak in with an at-large bid.
“We hope everyone makes smart decisions and are ready for these two last meets,” Kalous said. “We’ve seen great team effort this year and now it’s time to finish strong.”