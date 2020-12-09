Vikettes basketball continued their hot start to the season as they beat back a second half Beckman comeback to triumph 49-44 and move to 4-0 on the season.
“Beckman came in and did exactly what we expected they would do: they made life really hard for us at times,” coach Rich Haisman said. “With their zone, they took away a lot of passing angles. Beckman has given everyone they’ve played so far a hard time.”
Both teams struggled with scoring in the opening quarter, matching one another with eight points each. Senior Kayla Griffith found her shot in the second quarter to put the Vikettes up 20-13 with a three. The VS defense would limit the Blazers in the quarter, giving the Vikettes a 17-10 edge as they went into the locker room at halftime up 25-18.
“We’ve been waiting to see a game where the three ball actually goes in,” Haisman said. “Our shooting percentage was overall much better than in our first three games. We found the shooters for great looks and we knocked down some key shots when we needed them.”
The Blazers came out tough in the third quarter, opening with a 8-2 run as foul trouble crept over VS early in the second half. Beckman would take a brief 38-37 lead to end the third quarter before Griffith and senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein shot their way out of the deficit. An offensive board and putback by Alyssa Griffith put the Vikettes back up three before fouling out of the game. Howes-Vonstein and sophomore Abby Davis would ice the game from the free throw line in the final seconds to give VS their fourth straight win of the early season.
“Beckman really pounded us on the board in the first quarter, but then from the second quarter on we really made an effort to get after rebounds,” Haisman said. “This was no question Kali Burke’s best game of the season so far. Lucy did a great job handling the ball. Alyssa Griffith had a nice bounce-back game after struggling a little last Friday.”
Kayla Griffith led the Vikettes with 14 points (three three-pointers made), five rebounds and two steals. Howes-Vonstein scored 12 points and had two boards off the bench. Alyssa Griffith and Kali Burke each had eight points in win.
“This was a great team win,” Haisman said. “When they get excited and play hard, these girls are so much fun to watch.”
VS traveled to Solon on Friday and will make up a postponed game at Marion on Saturday. The Vikettes will be home next Tuesday to face Mt. Vernon before closing out 2020 with road games at Benton on December 18 and at South Tama on December 21.