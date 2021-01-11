Vikettes basketball extended their current winning streak to seven with two blowout wins at Dunkerton and Independence as VS gears up for its toughest week yet.
Fresh off a 66-53 win over Williamsburg and entering the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union’s rankings at 15th, coach Rich Haisman wanted to see the Vikettes continue their strong play and not let up at Dunkerton on Thursday. The Vikettes indeed kept up their energy in a 62-14 lopsided win over the Raiders. Senior Kayla Griffith, who recently committed to continue her basketball career beginning this fall at Iowa Central Community College, posted 16 points and three steals. Sophomore Alyssa Griffith finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards, also stealing the ball six times. Junior Kalie Burke led the bench with eight points and four blocks.
“I wanted to see us keep that same energy we played with against Williamsburg as we took on a completely different team in Dunkerton,” Haisman said. “We had some moments Thursday where we looked really sharp defensively.”
That same defensive effort carried over in the Vikettes’ 50-19 win at Indee in a conference matchup. VS held the Mustangs to single digit scores in each of the four quarters, forcing 26 turnovers on steals and owning the glass 37-25. The Vikettes offense, however, would struggle on 31.7 percent shooting. Kayla Griffith would be the lone player on the court in double figures, finishing with 10 points, five steals and three assists. Alyssa Griffith had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals. Sophomore Abby Davis had seven steals to go along with her five points.
“We looked good offensively, but shots just would not go in,” Haisman said. “We missed a lot of layups, but what I love about this team is they’ll play hard defensively no matter how many points they score. I’m really impressed how hard they fought.”
The Vikettes now prepare for what will be their toughest week of the season as they host Clear Creek-Amana and fourth-ranked Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday and Friday respectively. These three teams currently sit atop the WaMaC West rankings and wins over both could determine the Vikettes destiny.
“Those two are very different teams we have to prepare for,” Haisman said. “They had the weekend off to get away from this a little bit, but then we hope to have a great practice before Tuesday. With fan restrictions minimized, we hope to see a gym full of fans both games.”
VS will continue a three-game homestand on Monday with South Tama before taking a week break. The Vikettes will travel to Clear Creek-Amana on January 26.