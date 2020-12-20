Vinton-Shellsburg senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein and her classmates had never won at Benton going into Friday’s Benton County rivalry matchup.
“Having them be so close to home and being rivals, we really wanted to get a win,” Howes-Vonstein said. “We talked about getting as much energy on the court as we could, which is hard with less people in the stands. Bringing that energy tonight helped us get going.”
The Vikettes indeed brought their best energy of the early season as they overcame a seven point deficit after three quarters to tear off on a 16-3 run in the final quarter and bury the Bobcats 53-47 for their first win in the WaMaC West.
“It was a great team win,” VS coach Rich Haisman said. “Each girl’s individual goals-rebounding, eliminating turnovers, knocking down shots-were achieved over and over tonight. They executed as well as we’ve done this year.”
Benton came into their first home game of the season with a 5-0 record, already having defeated Williamsburg for their first WaMaC West win. Coach Jeff Zittergruen knew his team faced a quality Vikettes team, noting their mix of “strong seniors and a lot of good youth.” Yet the Bobcats had their own quality team, including a quality shooter in freshman McKenna Kramer, who hit her first three three-pointers to push Benton to a 14-7 start.
“It was a good start for us and I liked seeing us get up and down the court a little bit,” Zittergruen said. “I thought we had good energy to start.”
VS would take a narrow 21-18 lead and extend to as much as six points over before junior Grace Embretson took over with several drives and sophomore Jenna Twedt found her shot. The Vikettes were limited in the quarter as fouls and turnovers killed several key possessions, giving the Bobcats a 33-30 lead going into halftime.
“I give Benton a ton of credit because they came out and played like champions,” Haisman said. “They are a tough team to beat. They took it to us. We didn’t come out and defend them like we planned. Jenna Twedt is such a dynamic player. Embretson played physical and did so many good things for [Benton].”
While the Vikettes shot well in the first half, the Benton defense began to give them fits in the third quarter and were held to seven points. The Bobcats extended their leads up to seven points behind patient shooting from sophomore Emma Von Ahsen and Twedt.
“We switched our defense up and really executed well,” Zittergruen said. “We really wanted to find Lucy and beat her to her spot. She’s a good player, good shooter.”
Zittergruen’s scouting proved right on the spot as Howes-Vonstein pushed the tempo with the ball in her hand to lead VS to a 8-1 run and tie the game up within minutes. The Vikettes controlled the glass in the final minutes and drew fouls to put themselves in the bonus, with sophomore Brylee Bruce hitting critical free throws to extend her team’s lead past a single possession.
“Our depth helps a lot, we’re able to run the floor and every girl’s ability to score is so amazing,” Howes-Vonstein said. “Even if some of us are having a bad night, we have so many others who can score and keep our team going every game.”
Howes-Vonstein led the Vikettes with 16 points, seven boards and two steals. Bruce had 10 points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench. Alyssa Griffith finished with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals.
“A win like this can really fire up the girls, and we need that,” Haisman said. “There’s been a couple of games where we hadn't played our best ball. This is our best game so far this season, but I want us to keep stacking better performance after better performance this season. This team puts itself in positions to win.”
Twedt led the Bobcats with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Kramer finished with nine points all in the first quarter, five rebounds and four steals. Senior Peyton Pffiffner had six points. Embretson tallied five points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
“It’s good to get in games like this now,” Zittergruen said. “This side of the conference is no joke. We’ll see a lot of good teams and this game will help us grow and be really important down the stretch. It was a fun basketball game.”
Benton (5-1) will travel to Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday for their last game before winter break. The Bobcats will resume their season on January 5 hosting Clear Creek-Amana.
The Vikettes (7-1) will travel to South Tama on Tuesday looking to continue their strong start to the season. VS will host Williamsburg on January 5 when they return from break and with eyes on some big goals.
“I believe finishing first in the WaMaC West is definitely our main goal,” Howes-Vonstein said. “Making it to State would be a dream come true for all of us.”