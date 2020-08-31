Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball is 3-3 on the season after their first week of the season, reaching the tournament semi-finals at Meskwaki on Saturday before losing to Denver.
“Our goal going into the tournament was to be top two in our pool, so we can advance to the championship bracket,” coach Michelle Ruess said. “Against Anamosa last week, we didn’t play well and gave up on ourselves. We wanted to change that with this tournament.”
The Vikettes quickly dispatched Meskwaki 21-2, 21-5 in a “serving game,” which included 12 aces in total from V-S. A county matchup against Belle Plaine saw the Vikettes struggle in a 20-22 first set loss only to come back strong with a 21-7 second set and close 15-13 over 1A eighth-ranked Plainsmen. Sophomore Brylee Bruce had three kills, six assists, five digs and two blocks in the win. Junior Sam Walton tallied three kills, 13 digs, and three aces on nine on nine serving.
“The girls pulled it out while being very vocal on the court,” Ruess said. “That was what I feel is their main accomplishment on the day. We had long rallies against Belle Plaine and couldn’t get a kill down. They stuck through it.”
V-S ended pool play with a loss to 3A 11th ranked Roland Story. The Vikettes took the first set 21-14 before R-S shot back with a 21-17 win in the second and V-S “fell apart” in the third set 3-15. Junior Brynn Patterson tallied five kills and two digs. Senior Katie Hyland and Walton each had eight digs in the loss.
“I feel we could have beat Roland-Story to get first in our pool and it would have been a different story going forward,” Ruess said. “We showed we have to learn how to finish games.”
After finishing 2-1 in pool play, V-S advanced to the championship bracket to face off against 2A 11th ranked Denver. The Cyclones would take the match in two sets (21-14, 21-11) to end the Vikettes’ run in the tournament. Hyland tallied 11 digs and junior Kinzley Kurth had five assists in the loss.
V-S will be home on Thursday to host Benton for WaMaC West play. Senior Night will be celebrated due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 on the season.