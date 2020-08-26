A young Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball team opened its 2020 season at Midland High School on Tuesday as nerves caught them in their loss to Anamosa and dissipated in a dominant win over Midland.
“I believe they did have some stage fright out there,” coach Michelle Ruess said. “Once we got going, we had a chance to win that match. They had fun together, get along really well and worked really hard. It was disappointing to lose, but I think they learn from it. We'll move on.”
Anamosa jumped out to a 10-3 lead as the Vikettes struggled with kill errors and miscommunication defensively. The lead would balloon to as much as eight before V-S would settle in and get their offense going as the Raiders committed a string of errors on their side of the net. The hole would prove too deep to climb out of in the 25-19 loss, yet the Vikettes rode the momentum to take a 25-21 win in the second set.
The tide seemed to have turned to the Vikettes as they jumped to a 7-4 lead in the decisive third set. Out of a timeout, Anamosa responded with a 11-1 run made possible by five V-S errors to earn the win. Junior Brynn Patterson finished with seven kills, 12 digs and went nine of nine serving. Walton matched with seven kills in the loss, also tallying 10 digs and three aces on nine of 10 serving.
“It wasn’t any one player in that match,” Ruess said. “Five different players had those errors. Sam Walton really put us back in that match. Hopefully we can learn from this loss and work harder to get better.”
V-S followed their loss with a 25-9, 25-7 win over host Midland as the offense appeared focused and in control throughout the sweep. Patterson led again with four kills and three digs. Sophomore Ashlie Meyer had two kills while junior Kate Hyland had two digs. Sophomore Brylee Bruce and junior Kinzley Kurth combined for 10 assists in the win.
“They just went out with the mindset to achieve individual goals and I feel they met them,” Ruess said. “We set out this match to go out and play well. Neither of our setters had varsity experience going into the season, so their goal every day to learn and be better the next time out.”
The Vikettes will continue their season with tournament play at Meskwaki. V-S reached the championship final in last year’s tournament before falling to North Tama.