Vikettes soccer hosted several matches on Saturday as they lost to Grundy Center-Gladbrook Reinbeck 3-1 and then defeated Anamosa 11-2 to end their day.
“We had a couple of injuries and a player gone for the weekend, so we had to adjust with girls playing in different spots,” coach Ashley Hesson said. “I feel as we went along, things became more comfortable and we played the game the best we could.”
VS faced an “aggressive” GCGR team to start off the morning and found themselves down 1-0 after halftime. GCGR saw their hot shooting continue into the second half with two goals even as sophomore goalie Alyssa Griffith had double digit saves in the loss. A shot by senior Jaden Voshell was deflected into the GCGR goal by a defender, leading to the Vikettes’ lone goal of the game.
“They came out aggressive and determined, beating us to balls and making that extra push,” Hesson said. “We definitely dominated the possession in the second half. They took better advantage of scoring opportunities and have some really good shooters.”
The Vikettes would have quite a wait between games, yet came out focused and determined to score against Anamosa. Junior Charlee Johnson had the first goal five minutes in. A 10 minute lull was broken by sophomore Ashlie Meyer as she took advantage of the goal out too far to chip an easy shot in. Two quick goals by sophomore Abbie Davis followed, the second assisted by senior Kayla Griffith. VS would end the half with Griffith taking a goal for herself and junior Grace Sutton.
“It was a good game for girls who may not get a lot of playing time,” Hesson said. “I really liked seeing everyone step in and play at this level.”
Johnson again scored early in the half before Sutton and Davis took over with the final four goals of the game, each earning a hat trick in a 11-2 win.
“Abby has been working hard in practice to get out of a little lull and I’m glad she got to see her efforts pay off tonight,” Hesson said. “Grace originally played forward, but we’ve had a need for her on defense this year. She plays aggressive and has the heart of a forward. We were thrilled to have her play forward today and get some goals.”
The Vikettes are 7-5 on the season as of publication. They hosted Center Point-Urbana on Monday and will celebrate Senior Night on Friday versus Solon. VS will play three away games in four days to end the season with Benton on the 18th, Monticello on the 20th and West Liberty on the 21st.