Vinton-Shellsburg softball added another win to their season on Wednesday, but not without some difficulties to open the evening with a 9-5 loss to Maquoketa before a rally for a 9-7 win.
“We’ve got to do what we’ve talked about all season: limiting mistakes and drive it when we get people in scoring position,” coach Bari Parrott said. “It was the same story with the first game, but we continued to battle.
The Vikettes came out with a two-run first inning and maintained the lead through three innings. V-S, however, left six runners on base in the first four innings according to Parrott and missed several chances to extend their lead before the Cardinals struck back with seven runs in the top of the fourth. Pitching and field errors contributed to the run as the Vikettes strung together three more runs to Maquoketa’s nine total.
“We do a good job of getting out ahead and then we just stopped scoring,” Parrott said. “We had two errors in that inning when they scored seven runs. We have to be a little more consistent defensively and eliminate those big innings. We’ll have errors, but if you put more than one in a single inning, it gets tough to climb out of.”
V-S struggled off the loss and came out stronger in the nightcap with three runs in the first innings alone, punching five in the fifth inning in response to three from the Cardinals. Senior Olivia Ehrhardt scored three runs for the Vikettes in the nightcap alone, totaling five runs in the doubleheader off 6-7 hitting.
“Olivia is obviously been on a tear,” Parrott said. “Sophia Kreutner went six for eight hitting to break out of a recent slump. The biggest thing was we were able to get a couple hits and drive in runs we hadn’t earlier. The production didn’t just come from one or two players. It was up and down our order.”
In total, the Vikettes had 19 hits off a .338 average. Parrott stated he’s encouraged by the improved hitting as they look to bat in runners. Defensively, the Vikettes will look to eliminate free bases and make routine plays as they head into the next half of the shortened regular season.
“It’s really about using these next two weeks to continue to improve,” Parrott said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids that are pitching and fielding. Anna Becker pitched seven innings and only walked one. Kaitlin is doing a good job. Now we need to be productive as Districts come.”
V-S traveled to Denver on Thursday and will head to ranked Mt. Vernon on Monday. The Vikettes return home on Tuesday to face Benton in doubleheader action.