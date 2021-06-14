VS softball hosted its annual invitational on Saturday, yet couldn’t quite come up with a championship as they took down Belle Plaine 7-3 first and fell to English Valleys 6-4 on the day.
The Vikettes played steady through seven innings with the Plainsmen (9-7), starting off with swift base stealing by sophomore shortstop to help her score the first run off a Kreutner RBI. Freshman pitcher Peytin Clemensen scored senior rightfield Geordyn Webster before freshman courtesy runner found home off an RBI single from freshman second base Julia Johnson in the second inning. Webster would turn around in the third with an RBI single to score sophomore first base Brylee Bruce in the third inning, giving the Vikettes a 4-0 lead behind a strong defensive effort.
“Peytin pitched a super game and really limited her walks today,” coach Bari Parrott said. “We did a nice job of running the bases, taking advantage of some mistakes on their part. There were times we just out-hustled Belle Plaine on a few plays.”
VS, playing as the visiting team, would get one more run from Bruce before the Plainsmen shot back with three runs between the fifth and sixth innings to shrink the lead to 5-3. Senior Kallea Christy stepped up with a RBI for senior third base Keira Ott, followed by Johnson’s second RBIsingle to score Clemensen in the seventh inning. A double play between Davis and senior Mackenzie Hansel-Walker helped seal the deal 7-3.
“I like the fact that we may have let them get a little closer but then came back right back out with effort plays,” Parrott said. “We came out hard this first game.”
The championship game came down to the Bears of English Valleys (7-5) and the Vikettes playing as the home team. It would be EV striking first with a run in each of the top of the first three innings, while Walker’s RBI single for Webster and sophomore centerfield Ashlie Meyer’s RBI to score junior Hannah Crane kept them in the game. Two VS errors in the top of the fifth gifted the Bears another two runs.
Webster responded in the bottom of the six as she batted in Meyer and Bruce with two outs to put slim down the EV lead. The Bears tacked on one final two-out run in the top of the final inning. The Vikettes couldn’t find the timely hit to score runners on base and fell in the final game of the day.
“We came out to play a great first game, and then we were just pretty flat game two,” Parrott said. “We made a couple crucial errors that developed one or two runs we could have avoided. I give [EV] a lot of credit for coming up with hits to drive those runs in. Game two, we did not do a very good job at the plate today with runners in scoring position. I thought we hit a few balls extremely hard today, but again to their credit, they were basically resting against the fence in position to make those plays.”
The Vikettes split two games between a 10-1 win over Cedar Rapids Washington and a 6-2 loss against host Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday. Webster and junior second base Isabel Mullinex each had three runs in the win over Washington, while Meyer had two hits and a run against Jefferson.
VS (6-9) traveled to Benton on Monday and will host Williamsburg on Wednesday before heading to Solon on Thursday.