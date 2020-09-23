Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball found themselves on the road on Tuesday to face a familiar opponent in 3A tenth ranked Independence as the Vikettes were swept 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 by the division-leading Mustangs days after losing to them in a West Delaware tournament.
“This is a program that has done very well in the conference the last two seasons,” coach Michelle Ruess said. “You have to be prepared for their hitting and take care of what you can control. I felt we did both to hang around with them during long rallies. The score is not indicative of the match we played against a very good team.”
V-S Junior Sam Walton finished with seven kills, 16 digs and went four of four serving. Junior Brynn Patterson had six kills, seven digs and went five of six serving. Junior libero Kate Hyland had 16 digs and sophomore Brylee Bruce had 8 assists.
“Sam and Brynn were on at times, but we had balanced hitting with a lot of different girls getting a kill,” Ruess said. “We were efficient serving and played through some calls we didn’t agree with. We lost momentum as the score grew closer, but people in Independence commented how improved this team is from when they’ve seen us play before.”
The Vikettes will be back home on Tuesday as they host Center Point-Urbana to continue WaMaC West play. V-S is currently 10-14 on the season.