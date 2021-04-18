A historic start for Vikettes soccer hit a bump in the road on Thursday as the girls fell 4-1 at Clear Creek-Amana, but there’s no cause of concern for a team with plenty of season left in them.
“CCA is a very different team from what we’ve faced already because of their conditioning,” coach Megan Hesson said. “They move all 11 players on the defensive end and are quick enough to return the ball offensively to set things up. There’s a lot you can say about their agility.”
The Vikettes had to match that speed and be swift with decision making. That tempo didn’t quite suit a VS team still learning to play together, which led to CCA taking an early lead and never surrendering. VS had their chances to score, yet not at the consistency they had in previous matches. Senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein got the Vikettes on the board off a penalty kick late in the second half. Sophomore goalie Alyssa Griffith had 10 saves.
“Honestly, I told the girls I’m really proud of the way that they played,” Hesson said. “There is not one moment where I can point to and say okay that’s why they scored that goal or that’s why we broke down. CCA has great chemistry together and are well conditioned.”
As a young team, Hesson believed them seeing an experienced squad in CCA early was an overall positive experience going forward. She noted the Vikettes are essentially made up of two sets of girls which haven’t played much together.
“I feel like I’ve been a broken record saying ‘quick decisions, quick movements’ in practice, but now they’ve seen what it looks like,” Hesson said. “These girls are a focused, determined group. Now that they’ve faced it, they’ll try to mimic it in practice.”
The Vikettes will be at Mt. Vernon on Tuesday and home against Marion on Friday.