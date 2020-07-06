Vinton-Shellsburg softball seemed poised for a dominant, quick win on the road at Union as their defense played lights out on their way to a 8-0 lead after three, but the Knights struck to make this a struggle in the 9-7 win for the Vikettes.
“We knew they had some good kids at the top of their order, but maybe weren’t as deep as us,” coach Bari Parrott said. “We were doing everything we needed to at the beginning, and then we got lax, sloppy and the game got ugly.”
In Jekyll and Hyde fashion, the Vikettes were a different ball team halfway through the non-conference matchup with neighboring Union, who hit back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and tightened up defensively as senior Natalie Tecklenburg took to pitching duties. In four innings, the Vikettes had one run and were walked twice.
“We ran the bases hard, had a few hits, Union had a few wild pitches to help us get on that lead,” Parrott said. “A lot of things went our way to start.”
After a defensive change by V-S, the Knights scored five runs in the last two innings to turn the game from dominant to uncomfortably closed. The four of Union’s order indeed stepped up for all seven runs against V-S, including three from sophomore Jocelyn Gates.
“We were talking afterwards about how Vinton won the first two innings 7-0 and then we won the last five 7-2,” coach Laurie Driscol said. “We made errors and put people on in those first innings. Sometimes we dig a hole that’s hard to get out of. We claw back and it’s just not enough because of just those few innings.”
Coming off a 5-4 Senior Night win against Sumner-Fredericksburg on Wednesday, the Knights looked to continue their success against V-S. Driscol noted the Knights’ deficits come at different times in games, ranging from the start to the middle to even the final inning.
“We need to play seven full innings,” Driscol said. “It’s tricky when you have five, maybe six good innings and then it’s that one inning that kills you.”
In her second to final home game, Union senior Jadelyn Elliott put together one of her best offensive nights of her varsity career with two runs and a hit.
“Jadelyn continues to hit the ball, but unfortunately she’s hit right to a player or had some lucky catches go against her,” Driscol said. “It was good to see her get that base hit and those runs tonight.”
Tecklenburg has been a starter since Driscol took over the program back in 2018, playing at catcher, shortstop and pitcher. Through three seasons, the Mount Mercy signee has tallied 43 runs, 91 hits, batted in 57 runners, and had 173 outs as a Knight so far.
“Natalie has done a nice job coming in and pitching for us while splitting with Sarah [Roberts],” Driscol said. “Whether it’s the offensive or defense, she is such a nice player to have and really does a nice job wherever she is on the field.”
Union continued their regular season at BCLUW on Monday and will host Don Bosco on Thursday. Their postseason will begin at Sumner-Fredericksburg on July 15.
The Vikettes are also wind down their regular season with three doubleheaders on the road, including Marion on Tuesday, South Tama on Thursday and Independence on Friday. V-S will return for a home game vs Solon on Saturday before heading to Mt. Vernon for Regionals on July 15.
“We have to play mentally-solid softball going forward,” Parrott said. “When you get a lead, you have to just finish the game. We didn’t keep our focus long enough and that has to change if we’re going to hold on to leads.”