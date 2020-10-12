Vinton-Shellsburg had one last test on the home court as they hosted 4A eleventh-ranked Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday, falling to the WaMaC West runner-ups in three sets as the Vikettes could not capitalize on a solid start.
“We had to cut down on our errors against a team like this,” coach coach Michelle Ruess said. “We’ve talked about overcoming little valleys of two or three points, but large valleys kill our momentum. Tonight, we could not overcome the large valleys. You have to have energy all the time, not just one or two sets.”
The two WaMaC rivals exchanged blows early in the first set to lead to a 13-13 before the Clippers came out with a 12-2 run. Little changed for the Vikettes as their visitors jumped on to a 14-2 start and 25-14 overall. V-S would refocus in the third set, but too little too late in the 25-20 as CCA swept the Vikettes to end conference play. V-S finished 2-4 while CCA finished 4-2 in the WaMaC West.
“We were tied 13 apiece and then one girl was serving back there for them for 11 serves,” Ruess said. “Their momentum killed us that second game. We have to learn to go hard for every point, every set. We had chances in that third set. We’ll just keep going back to the drawing board and working hard.”
Junior Brynn Patterson finished with eight kills, five assists, three digs and went six of seven serving. Junior Sam Walton had nine assists and four kills, while junior libero Kate Hyland led the Vikettes with 11 digs.
“We dug the ball up and adjusted to their blockers in the end,” Ruess said. “We saw some positives and need to bring energy to be successful in the WaMaC tournament this week.”
V-S opened this weekend with pool play at West Delaware, beginning with the host Hawks. Later matchups were determined on Monday and Thursday.
The Vikettes will take on the 2020 postseason with a matchup at Monticello on Monday, Oct. 19. The Panthers are 14-8 as of publications, but that does not worry Ruess as the team has made a goal of advancing this postseason as one of their top priorities.
“I’m excited to not have to face a ranked team in the first round,” Ruess said. “That has been the case over the last several years. We’re ready to go.”