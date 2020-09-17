Vinton-Shellsburg’s return home to face Williamsburg on Tuesday saw the Vikettes swept behind inconsistent serving and growing pains of a team still learning to play together as a unit this season.
“Our inexperience showed tonight and we need to learn how to finish a set,” coach Michelle Ruess said. “The setters are still learning where to be and who to go to. I thought we had high energy in the second and third sets to win them, but that energy was definitely not there in the first set.”
The Vikettes struggled with serving in the first set, going seven of ten and could not get a defensive flow going early. Williamsburg would take advantage and win the opening set 25-10 in easy fashion. But the home team was not ready to roll over in the second set as the Vikettes cut down on their serving errors and looked to junior Brynn Patterson on the attack with five kills. The Raiders would stay one step ahead and take the second set 25-19 for a 2-0 lead.
“Nobody was moving or communicating early and that meant no offense in the first set,” Ruess said. “Once they realized their errors, they really came alive in that second set. Our serving helped Williamsburg get easy points in those two sets.”
V-S would give no quarter when it came to serving in the third set, going 21 of 21 as junior Kinzley Kurth hit three aces for the Vikettes. However, six kill errors spelled defeat for V-S in their 25-21 loss. Patterson had 10 kills, 13 digs, and went seven of nine serving. Junior libero Kate Hyland had 18 digs and Kurth had 10 assists in the loss.
“The third set we had 10 kills and served 100 percent and both of those stats were awesome to see,” Ruess said. “We need to know the right person to get the ball to, whether it be Brynn Sam (Walton) or Aly (Smith). That’s how you finish games.”
The Vikettes will travel to West Delaware on Saturday to compete in tournament play. V-S is 9-10 on the season as of publication.