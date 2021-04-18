Both Vinton-Shellsburg track teams made the quick hop down to Benton on Thursday for a coed meet with each team producing results their coaches were pleased with.
“Our girls competed very well and had girls score us points in the same events, which can really help the team,” girls coach Heather Kalous said. “It was fun to see us score in several different areas. I feel that’s what led us to third place overall.”
Junior Abby Bartz had the lone top finish for the balanced Vikettes, throwing for 36’-4.5” in the shot put. Sophomore teammate Sophia Kreutner followed in fifth with a throw of 30’-9”. This wasn’t Bartz’s PR of the season, but her previous best around the 39’ mark qualified her for the Drake Relays on Thursday.
“Even with that season off, Abby has been climbing up the rankings this year for shot put,” Kalous said. “She’s leading a young group of throwers and working hard. I feel she really learned the ropes from Lauren Upmeyer back in 2019. It’s fun to see a throwing tradition be established here. Coach Womochil is doing an amazing job with these throwers.”
Senior Leah Hendrickson led the team in points with a second place finish in the open 100, second in the 200m dash, fifth in the 100m hurdles and anchored a close 4x1 race to a fifth place finish. Senior Kayla took home silver in the high jump, nearly clearing five feet in the event. She also took third in the 400m dash with a time of 1:05.59 and anchored the sprint medley of Gracie Drury, Tess Erickson and Peytin Clemensen to a fourth place finish.
“We knew (Cedar Rapids) Prairie would be hard to beat, but I’m happy with the results,” Kalous said. “Our handoffs are not very sharp, so we need to focus on that area if we want to see our relays be more competitive.”
The boys finished eighth overall in a meet coach Aric Chvala knew would have “quality competition”. The Vikings got some points from their seniors in their field events as senior Taylor Anderson finished fourth in discus with a throw of 123’-8” and senior James Merrifield eighth with a throw of 112’-3.5”. Senior Landyn Rowe finished fourth in the long jump with a best of 18’-1.5. Senior JJ Sloop managed to throw a 43’-4.5’ in shot put good enough for third before having to leave for soccer that evening.
“That was very close to being a person best for JJ,” Chvala said. “We have guys doing both track and soccer and doing a good job of balancing both for us.”
Several VS relays also helped put up points for the Vikings on the day. The 4x1 of Anderson, John Engler, Rowe and Alontae Wilson finished fourth with a time of 46.92. The 4x2 of the same four took third with a time of 1:37. The final event in the 4x4 of Ethan Rollinger, David Lapan-Islas back from soccer alongside Rowe and Engler finished sixth with a time of 3:46.
“Individuals in these relays are excelling and I think we can really build off those going forward,” Chvala said. “Most of these guys weren’t varsity runners the last year we competed. They are realizing what they need to do to be successful at this level. The good news is they are grasping that now. Our best runs are ahead of us going into this next part of the season.”
Both teams will compete at Solon on Tuesday. The boys were slated to host a rescheduled meet on April 22, but has been cancelled. The girls will head to West Delaware that evening. VS will host a coed invitational on April 27.