The more the merrier right? That certainly applied to Vinton-Shellsburg girls track for the 2020 season as 45 girls were signed up and coach Heather Kalous was merry for her 14th season with the program.
“The team was huge coming into this year with 45 girls out,” Kalous said. “These were our largest numbers that I have had in a long time. The girls were all working very hard in our preseason workouts. Our senior class was super excited and driven.”
Senior Lauren Upmeyer finished third in discus and fifth in shot put at the State Coed Track Meet season and eyeing a state title this year. Junior Abby Bartz also made it to State in shot put and senior Hanna Timmerman looked to return to State as an individual sprinter. Junior Kayla Griffith showed promise with a top 10 finish in the high jump at the UNI indoor meet.
“In the past few years, we’ve had a hard time filling all the events up,” Kalous said. “I was shooting for winning more meets and qualifying more athletes for the state meet. Gracie Horst was a tremendous runner and big point scorer for us last year so the adjustment with her graduated was going to be a big one.”
As a coach, Kalous wanted to see the girls perform their best and compete at meets this season, but also was looking forward to watching the senior classes continue to mature.
“I am sad for the seniors, especially those that were with the program for all four years,” Kalous said. “They had high goals set for their senior year and it is something that is very hard for them to swallow that their opportunity is not going to happen. As a coach you love to have them get to the senior level and see them mature in their competitions and them as humans as well. That’s the best part of coaching I believe.”
Timmerman, Upmeyer and their senior class will leave the program in good hands as numbers for next year will potentially be high as well.