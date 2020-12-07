Neighbors Union and Vinton-Shellsburg clashed on Thursday night in La Porte City as the Vikettes shrugged off a tough shooting night for a 56-39 win over the Knights.
“We knew [VS] returned a lot of girls from last year’s team, which plays a pretty aggressive man-to-man,” Union coach Robert Driscol said. “They are a physical team defensively and we had to be ready for that.”
The VS defense flexed early as they held the Knights to four points in the first quarter. Even as the Vikettes extended their lead to double figures in the second quarter 26-13, shots were not falling at the rate coach Rich Haisman would have liked.
“We did a lot of things well, but I wish we could have gotten a few of those shots to fall,” Haisman said. “It was a tough night for us shooting, especially at point-blank range. Defensively, we were on the attack all night long.”
VS sophomore Ashlie Meyer was the exception as she smoothly made her way to the basket and helped extend the Vikette’s lead in the third quarter.
“She gets to the rim with ease and can shoot the three,” Haisman said. “Her best game is still ahead of her, but she is a stud. Maybe we should have scored 76 tonight, but there were plenty of good things we can take away to improve.”
The Knights outscored the Vikettes 15-14 in the fourth quarter, when Driscol felt the young team settled in and began executing well.
“You can try and talk to kids about being prepared for what they're going to see,” Driscol said. “But I think until they experience it, you can’t quite get the physicality and intensity. These young kids have seen several different defenses already and are learning through baptism by fire for some of them that may not be quite ready.”
The Knights were led in scoring by freshman Ava Mills with nine points, five rebounds and three steals. Senior Allie Driscol and junior Ellie Rathe each had seven points.
“Allie and Ellie are very capable and provide good minutes for us,” Driscol said. “Being such a young team, we do need to get a positive spark from the upperclassmen. This team will continue to mature this season.”
Meyer led the Vikettes with 13 points off the bench along with three rebounds and a steal. Senior Kayla Griffith joined her in double figures with 11 points, five steals and three rebounds. Senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein and sophomore Sophia Kreutner each added in seven points.
“There’s going to be some things we see when we watch this game back,” Haisman said. “We made adjustments and there are a couple of things we’ve got to fix.”
Union will host Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday and travel to Denver on Friday. VS defeated West Delaware 50-44 in their home opener on Friday and will remain in Vinton to face Beckman Catholic on Tuesday before hitting the road to Solon on Friday.