Vinton-Shellsburg boys golf grew into a consistent team as the 2019 season went along, looking to Broc Shaw as their leading score average and a host of classmates also medaling for the Vikes. The WaMaC is no walk in the park, yet the season paved the way for more success in 2020 in coach Chad Pettyjohn’s eyes.
“We were very excited about the season and it was going to be very competitive this year,” Pettyjohn said. “ We were looking to be in the top half of the conference and had a good shot to advance in sectionals as a team, but if not several individuals had a chance to advance.”
Pettyjohn felt Shaw, Jace Rake, Sam Moen and Brayden Almquist were set to be solid number one through four golfers for the varsity group. Cam Karr, Graham Henkle and Cayden Kelley were names he’d look to fill out the rest of the lineup in 2020.
“The team had been improving their win total over the last 2 years, and with the seniors we had we were poised to make a run for the West division,” Pettyjohn said. “We felt good about the conference and sectionals being at Wildcat so we felt good about the course and our chances.”
Going into the season, Pettyjohn looked for consistency hitting around then greens and moving on from a bad hole to focus on the next. The WaMaC as whole looked to be a tough conference for golf once again, but the Vikes had their sights on being in the top four in the conference, win out the west division and advancing to sectionals.
Seniors Shaw, Rake and Moen will graduate and move on to the next stages in their lives and the Vikes will look to younger players to step up when the 2021 season rolls around.