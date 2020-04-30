Vinton-Shellsburg boys soccer had plenty to celebrate in 2019. The Vikings came off their best season in school history at 12-6, ranked seventh in Class 1A and were one game short of the sub-state finals. 2020 had the potential of continuing that momentous season for coach Kyle McAbee.
“We were very optimistic coming into 2020,” McAbee said. “Most of the upperclassmen competed at a college showcase in the early spring and we were dominant in all phases of the game, in particular our offense.”
V-S boasted a talented junior class led by CJ Rickels and David Lapan-Islas, the duo scoring a combined 38 goals in 2019. McAbee noted sophomores Kale Schulte and Gunnar Moen had made lots of progress in the off season” and were poised for larger roles this season. While the Vikings had to address their goalie position and defensive starter, McAbee was confident the team could compete for a WaMaC West title, challenge for the overall conference title and make it to the State tournament.
“This year, we would’ve had to replace 8 seniors that graduated, but we would have brought back our entire midfield which is a huge plus,” McAbee said. “Defensively we had a bunch of guys who can really step into starting roles like Max Vazquez, Jesse Pladsen, and Damon Swenson.”
Senior Sam Moen will be the lone departure for the Vikings, so the future appears bright for a program which has taken major steps in recent years. Hard work, team chemistry are areas McAbee stated will need to be improved if V-S indeed wishes to make it to Des Moines’ Cownie Park in 2021.