Viking golf coach Chad Pettyjohn found senior Brayden Almquist patiently waiting for results from Friday’s sectional meet hosted by Vinton-Shellsburg at Wildcat Golf Course. Pettyjohn informed the school’s number one golfer he and Monticello’s Ty Kehoe had to play off for medalist.
“I felt pretty comfortable with it,” Pettyjohn said. “When we were at South Tama earlier this year, Brayden was in a playoff. He knew he had to take this calmly and keep focused. Brayden knew the drill.”
Both players walked out to the number one with all eight schools and spectators following behind at a respectful distance. Almquist came up one stroke ahead of his opponent, shaking hands with Kehoe as he won sectional medalist to help lead the Vikings to a second place finish and qualify for Districts this week.
“I knew I had to come up big, not just for myself but also my team,” Almquist said. “It’s not the easiest hole out there. I just put one in the fairway and went from there.”
VS carded a 335, led by Almquist’s 74 and followed by freshman Carter Lamont with 85, sophomore Nash Arbuckle with 87 and freshman Easton Almquist with 89.
“No one was too high or too low about their shot,” Pettyjohn said. “In the end, I think that solid play served us well. A meet like this can be intimidating, even on a course you’re familiar with.”
Benton senior Dylan Niebes advanced to Districts on Friday as an individual, shooting 76 for the next best scoring behind Almquist and Kehoe. The Bobcats as a team knocked off four strokes from their score from only four days prior on the Wildcat course during the WaMaC Super Meet, finishing with a score of 353 and sixth in sectionals.
“We’re excited to see Dylan move on to Districts on Thursday,” Benton coach Jeremy Suiter said. “We were only about seven strokes off from qualifying as a team. We’re young and just finished our season with our best team performance. The future of this program looks promising.”
Center Point-Urbana’s season came to a conclusion as the Stormin’ Pointers finished with a score of 351 for fifth overall. Senior Joey Metzen carded a 82 and sophomore Christian Burkhart a 83, both outside of qualifying individually.
“Obviously this wasn’t the result we were looking for,” CPU coach Matt Grennan said. “We came into today feeling confident after a pretty good finish at the Super Meet here earlier in the week. The conditions were a little bit different and emotions were definitely high with this young team. They still came back to battle in the back nine. I’m proud of that effort and know everyone returning next year will be hungry.”
The Vikings advance to Districts at Flint Hills in Burlington with a State berth on the line. This is the first time Almquist has been to Districts. VS has not qualified for State as a team since 2016, yet hope to change that one stroke at a time.
“We’ll go out and play our best golf of the season,” Almquist said. “Just keep grinding. That’s all it takes.”