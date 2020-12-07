Vinton-Shellsburg boys basketball made the quick trip up to Union on Thursday as they blew their non-conference matchup open early for a 70-36 win.
“We always know Union is going to play tough and with a lot of effort against us,” coach Joe Johnson said. “They lost a lot of guys from last year and we didn’t quite know who to prepare for this season. We just wanted to come out and play with good energy.”
The Vikes wasted little time in going straight to the basket outpacing the Knights 22-9 in the first quarter behind fast, aggressive play. Union would play closer in the second quarter and only be outscored 18-16, but Union coach Dan Hensing could see the difference play out on the court.
“They are a well-coached team with 11 seniors on their roster,” Hensing said. “They showed their experience and played hard.”
VS would continue their aggressive play in the second half and own the offensive glass with their height advantage and pull down 17 offensive boards in the game. The Vikes also stole the ball 13 balls for easy layups on the other end.
“We're aggressive, we got to the basket and made high-percentage shots,” Johnson said. “I feel we hit our first four or five shots. We shared it well and found the open man.”
Senior CJ Rickels led VS with 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists. David Lapan-Islas finished with 13 points and a team-high three steals. Senior Ethan Rollinger had 10 rebounds and seven points, with senior Derron Hughes matching him with seven points.
“David did a nice job tonight and was looking for more of his own offense tonight,” Johnson said. “He did a really nice job of attacking and taking what the defense gave him. You can tell he’s put in a lot of work over the summer.”
Union was led in scoring by junior TJ Freeland with seven points and junior Grant Behrens with six points. Junior Danny Petersen and sophomore Ty Lorenzen each had five points.
“We had some young guys play well and others like it was their first varsity game ever,” Hensing said. “There were a lot of nerves involved. Hopefully we can learn from this game and move forward.”
VS will play at Beckman Catholic on Tuesday and host Solon on Friday. Union will host Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday and travel to Denver on Friday.