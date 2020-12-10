Vinton-Shellsburg boys basketball saw their fast-pace offense stifled in a 73-58 loss to Beckman Catholic on Tuesday, their second straight loss to even their record to 2-2.
“Beckman is a really talented team as we expected,” coach Joe Johnson said. “They're big, they're long, they can shoot it well and they get after it defensively.”
The Vikings got off to a modest start in the first quarter, outsourcing the Blazer 16-14. It would be a poor second quarter that would put Beckman on top heading into halftime, outsourcing VS 21-9 in the quarter to take a 35-25 lead.
“They beat us up on the glass in that second quarter and were getting easy run-outs,” Johnson said. “Our transition D just wasn’t that good and they scored quick, easy buckets. We went in a scoring lull and couldn't couldn't find the basket. That was really the difference in the game.”
Beckman would extend its lead further in the third quarter as they outscored the visiting Vikings 21-15. The host Blazers held a slight advantage on the glass and held senior CJ Rickels in check with nine points on the night. VS would finish the fourth quarter with a 18-17 edge, but the deficit was too great to overcome.
“[Beckman] sent a bunch of different guys at CJ and were really physical with him,” Johnson said. “He’s not 100 percent after an injury in the West Delaware game. That certainly has a huge effect on us. We had our weaknesses exposed. It will push us to improve and get better on things.”
Senior David Lapan-Islas led the Vikings with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Senior Ethan Rollinger had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Senior Derron Hughes scored 10 points in the loss.
“Ethan is a great effort guy and has been a nice addition this year after being injured last season,” Johnson said. “We probably rely on him too much for rebounding. This is just the tip of what he can do. We have to find ways to get him more touches consistently.”
The Vikings lost at West Delaware last Friday 67-58. VS will host Solon on Friday and will be at Mt Vernon on Tuesday. Before heading off on winter break, VS will host Benton on December 18 and South Tama on December 21.