Vinton-Shellsburg swimming opened 2021 with a home meet against Decorah on Tuesday in a dual of Vikings, with Decorah edging out VS 53-40.
“Decorah is a tough, deep team and usually they beat us by quite a bit,” coach Rob Levis said. “This year, we have a team that swam really hard and showed how much better we are than in previous meets against Decorah. We treat each meet as a privilege and take advantage of every opportunity we have to swim. Not all programs have that privilege this season, so both our programs are grateful to compete.”
Junior Carter Kirtz got the Vikings pumped with a first place finish in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 1:55, his first time competing in the event this season. Sophomore Ian Allsup continued the individual success with a win in the 60 Freestyle and senior Issac Allsup first in the 100 yard Freestyle. The brothers would team up with junior Bradyn Schlief and Kirtz in the 160 Freestyle to break a school record with a time of 1:15. Isaac Allsup added a first place finish in the 100 Backstroke and Kirtz first in the 100 Breaststroke soon after. The same four boys would close out the evening with a first place finish in the 320 Freestyle relay.
“We had a lot of guys across the board really drop times,” Levis said. “We’re excited about how we swam. This is a special team with hard-working kids who are having a lot of fun this season.”
VS will look to continue their momentum on Tuesday as they host Grinnell, a program the Stormin’ Vikes have not beaten in ten years according to Levis. Based off times, however, Levis hopes VS can break that streak on what may end up being Senior Night for the program. VS will host Williamsburg once again the following week.