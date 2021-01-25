A battle of three WaMaC West neighbors ensued at Benton on Thursday as the Bobcats hosted Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg during Senior Night for the program.
“Anytime you get to wrestle your neighboring rival schools, these are the wins you want the most,” VS coach Brian Sheston said. “It got everyone fired up and propelled our guys to wrestle their best tonight.”
Kicking off the evening of wrestling was CPU vs VS. A forfeit from each school during the dual cancelled out any easy points and everything had to be earned on the mat. Junior Brady Ortner started off the Vikings with a 17-3 major decision over Ryan Barth. VS senior Bryce Radeke would add a fall over senior Dylan Griswold at 145 in the third period. CPU would come back with pins from Will Gerhold at 152 lbs and junior Collin Hoskins at 160. A back and forth went on between the two rivals and would be decided by Freshman Carter Lamont pinning sophomore Teegan Fuessley at 113 lbs with a second left to go in the second period. VS senior Damon Swenson added to the narrow VS lead with a pin of Brody Berninghaus in the first period. Overall, VS would triumph 43-33.
“We lost some close swing matches and one going the other way and we could have won the dual with VS,” CPU coach Matt Grennan said. “Some guys came back from deficits tonight and wrestled hard.”
CPU’s fortunes did not improve against host Benton in the next dual in a 50-24 loss. Three of CPU’s wins would be pins coming from Berninghaus at 126 lbs, Griswold at 145 lbs, Hoskins at 160 lbs and one forfeit at 220 lbs. Three pins in a row from Benton’s Casey Gallagher at 170 lbs, a comeback pin from Zane Freese at 182 and swift 21 second pin from senior Austin Roos made up for the points on their way to a Senior Night win.
“Our senior wrestlers and managers have all had a huge impact on our program,” Benton coach Jake Voss said. “Each one of them has left a unique footprint on Benton wrestling. We won a lot of toss up matches for our win against CPU and the score really showed how hard we wrestled tonight against them.”
The lights came down for Benton against VS to end the night with the two county rivals battling for bragging rights. Thursday’s final dual opened with back and forth wins by each squad, yet VS would separate itself with bonus points. A forfeit at 220 lbs for Benton would be the start of the Bobcat’s difficulties as the Vikings would get a series of falls beginning at 285 lbs with Caleb Rouse pinning Brennen Blegen, freshman Aldin Swanson a pin in the first period at 106 lbs, and Carter Lamont at 113 lbs. Benton’s Jaiden Moore at 120 lbs and Ryan Tjelmeland would each pin their Viking opponent, but strong performance by Ortner and Swenson would give VS the win.
“It was good for our guys to get into an intense environment like that, because there’s more coming up for them soon,” Voss said. “I feel it’s motivation moving forward for a team that battles so well together. We came out of the losing side of this dual, but we will focus on what’s next.”
Sheston noted how VS wrestlers grow up with the rivalry and compete against Benton each year throughout their competitive wrestling careers.
“If there’s one dual these guys want to win, this is the dual,” Sheston said. “They went out and really performed against Benton. Caleb Rouse was moved up to heavyweight and that was a key swing match in our favor. I really enjoyed how they wrestled tonight and cheered each other on. I’m super proud of this team today.”
All three programs will meet again in the WaMaC Conference Tournament at Marion on Saturday.