Vinton-Shellsburg and neighboring Union have a long history on the gridiron, a series dominated by the latter over the last decade. The Knights had pulled out eight straight wins over the Vikings going into Friday night’s regular season finale in Vinton.
“They’ve had our number for a long time, even before I got here,” V-S coach Jim Womochil said. “They traditionally have been a great program under Joe Hadachek. Jared [Pospisil] has been part of that staff for a number of years and is doing nice things at Union. They’ve played well at times.”
The Vikings flipped the script in this year’s matchup as they dominated the Knights for three quarters in a 35-12 win. V-S would shut out Union from the endzone until senior Brandon Tompkins broke through for the short run for Union's first score. Union junior Caleb Scott would score in the final moments of the game to lift the Knights spirits after a rough road loss.
“We knew V-S would be tough, physical and this is the best I’ve seen from this program in a long time,” Pospisil said. “We did not handle that physicality well. Their offensive line pushed us around and opened holes for them. We made mistakes that hurt us. Until we can shore some of those mistakes up, we have a lot to work on.”
Senior Night for V-S marked the last time CJ Rickels and his classmates would compete on their home field, a place he’s played on since middle school.
“It’s really weird to think about, but walking off with a win makes everything feel better,” Rickels said. “I cannot remember the last time we beat Union. It feels good to know we could accomplish that tonight. I’m just grateful for everything this school, coaching staff has done for me this season.”
Junior quarterback Grant Behrens threw for 149 yards on 16 of 26 completion and 58 yards on seven carries. Junior Max Eikamp was his top target with 71 yards on six receptions, followed by senior Jacob Carey with 46 yards on five catches and junior Michael Niebergall with 31 yards on four catches. Tompkins had 47 yards on 23 runs and touchdown, followed by Scott with 27 yards on four runs and a touchdown. Senior Josh Hines led the Union defense with 6.5 tackles, with juniors Dacoda Marvets and Gibson Purdy each recording 4.5 tackles.
The Knights finish their regular season 0-7 and will travel to Monticello for the first round of playoffs this season. In Pospisil’s mind, it’s a “one-game season” going forward as Union looks to play their best in the postseason and compete another week for their senior class.
“I’ve been so happy with this senior class,” Pospisil said. “With all of this COVID stuff, they took it upon themselves to get guys together for workouts. We've had some great leaders in this senior group. The season hasn't kind of gone their way, but it's not from lack of effort.”
The Vikings finish their regular season 2-5 and will travel to Mt. Vernon for playoff action. The Mustangs defeated V-S 21-13 during the regular season.
“We’re happy and fortunate to play another week,” Womochil said. “Everyone is 0-0 in the playoffs. We will take it one day at a time.”