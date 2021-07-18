VS baseball’s first round postseason draw took them to Dubuque to face top-seed Wahlert Catholic on Friday, falling 10-0 in six innings to end their season.
“This is a great Wahlert program that’s battle tested every year playing a lot of 4A schools,” coach Cody Robertson said. “They have dudes throughout their lineup that square up the baseball. Their pitcher with two or three pitches out there commanding on his own.”
But the Vikings had their own ace on the mound in senior Travis Hantz and a defense ready to play behind him. In his final start on the mound, Hantz gave up a single hit, with the Golden Eagles offense struggling to get hits down against the outfield of senior Ethan Rollinger, freshman Zak Staab and sophomore Curtis Erickson.
“I just wanted to go out and do my best,” Hantz said. “I think everyone did. We’re a team that had two wins all season competing with a very good home team and we stayed in it for awhile. We made it a whole lot of fun.”
While the VS defense found early success, the same could not be said about their bats. In six innings, the Vikings could not put together a hit, nor draw a walk from the Golden Eagles, Wahlert, however, got walks on balls, batters hit by pitch and quickly loaded bases in the bottom of the fourth, earning three of five runs off walks alone. A double cleared two more runs to give the Golden Eagles a 5-0 advantage.
“Travis lost a little control and [Wahlert] caps it off with a deep ball to score two,” Robertson said. “That’s when they took command. Even so, we came back and allowed only one run the next inning when we easily could have folded right then and there.”
VS stuck with their senior pitcher for another inning, allowing his final start to soak in his final moments as a Viking before Curtis Erickson took over in the sixth. The Golden Eagles took advantage of two errors at first to score, including the final run off second base home.
“You can tell from game one of the season to today that we’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth,” Robertson said. “Everyone from the freshman to seniors look like varsity players now. I wanted to ride out Travis’s arm as long as he could go. I had my trust in him.”
The Vikings end their season 2-30, notably breaking a 44-game losing streak over three seasons with an 11-4 win at South Tama in late June. VS 10-runned Oelwein this month.
“The losing streak last year was awful and this year didn’t start off well either,” Hantz said. “But this group of guys stayed with it. We all had fun no matter what. We just wanted to play. These seniors are great friends. Every single one of us gives our all and we’re all gonna do great things.”
Seniors Quin Cornell, Curtis Erickson, Travis Hantz, Kyle Medvedjevs, Ethan Rollinger, Landyn Rowe, JJ Sloop all out for their final season..Robertson stated he “couldn’t put into words” how grateful he was to the seniors for coming out after last season’s struggles and continuing to work hard through another difficult season.
“Their leadership was tremendous for us and for these younger guys out,” Robertson said. “There were long stretches without wins, but they kept coming back ready to work. They’ve set a great example.”
The Vikings will be young in the 2022 season, but there will be experience coming back. Freshman Reese Truax proved a steady hand at third base and freshman Levi Ferguson will return at shortstop and on the mound. Sophomore Curtis Erickson will be the ace on the mound and join junior Kale Schulte and freshman Owen Mullinex in the outfield when not pitching. Zak Staab also brings back pitching experience and plays a variety of positions this season.
“I have complete confidence in the returning players,” Hantz said. “I think they’re gonna be a really good ball team in a couple years. They’re just some very bright guys.”