As the postseason fast approaches, Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling ended their regular season with a second place finish in the Redhawk Invitational at North Tama on Saturday.
“It’s a different tournament compared to the previous two weeks against stacked teams,” coach Brian Sheston said. “You still have some ranked kids competing and an interesting mix of teams competing.”
The Vikings placed three individual champs atop the podium. Freshman Aldin Swanson got all five of his wins by fall in the first period to earn first place at 106 lbs. Senior Damon Swenson had similar results with all four of his matches at 132 lbs, with teammate Alex Guenther taking fifth place in the same weight class. Junior Brady Ortner faced some stiff competition at 138 lbs, yet came out on top with a 7-2 decision in the championship round.
Taking runner-up at their respective classes were freshman Carter Lamont at 113 lbs, senior Bryce Radeke at 145 lbs, and junior Caleb Rouse at heavyweight. Sophomore Curtis Erickson finished fourth at 170 lbs and junior Taylor Anderson took fifth at 195 lbs.
“We definitely need to clean some things up and we were off for two days because of the snow,” Sheston said. “We went hard in practice on Wednesday, but will taper off here with the WaMaC tournament on Saturday. Right now, it’s about making sure heads are in the right place and focusing on the little things.”
VS saw a meet on Tuesday cancelled due to the weather. The Vikings will next travel to Marion for the WaMaC Conference Meet to face off against their conference rivals before Sectionals begin on February 6.
“Obviously we’d love to see some conference champions come out of this,” Sheston said. “It’s a tough tournament. The WaMaC is one of the toughest conferences in the state. Kids that finish in the top five at State may have not even won their weight class at this tournament. We know we’ll see some of these schools again in Sectionals, so our goal is to get us better seeding for Sectionals and do our best.”
VS will compete at Sectionals on February 6, with the top two placewinners moving on to Districts at Williamsburg on February 13 for a chance at State.