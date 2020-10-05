A tale of two halves ensued at Karr Athletic Complex for Vinton-Shellsburg’s Homecoming matchup against Center Point-Urbana on Friday as the Vikings saw a 17-0 lead fade away behind 32 unanswered points by the Stormin’ Pointers.
The Viking faithful were up off their seats early as sophomore Curtis Erickson opened with a deep kickoff return to set up senior Elijah Kalous for the short touchdown run. The defense would stop CPU cold on their own opening drive, giving V-S the ball back for another score as senior Jesse Pladsen nailed the 30 yard field goal. Senior quarterback Brooks Erickson added to the lead in the second quarter with his own touchdown run to put the Vikings up 17-0.
“Our kids came out and executed well early,” V-S coach Jim Womochil said. “Our defense had a couple of key stops to give us the ball right back.”
The Stormin’ Pointers, fresh off their own Homecoming win and playing spoilers at South Tama’s Homecoming last week, were not able to end the first half down by three scores. Senior quarterback Keegan Koppedryer answered back with a short run inside the endzone. V-S attempted to respond, but came up short as CPU put together a second score drive capped off with Koppedryer to senior Matthew Coller in the final 30 seconds of the half.
“We knew if we stuck to what makes us successful, we did not need to panic,” CPU coach Dan Burke said. “No trick plays, just a few adjustments. I have to give Vinton-Shellsburg a lot of credit. They came out and took it to us. They have injuries, but they played tough.”
Those injuries began to creep on the Vikings in the second half, especially when two linemen went down during the game to further gash out their depth. Sophomore Cole Werner put the Stormin’ Pointers up early in the third quarter, yet for the third score in a row CPU was unable to add the PAT or two-point. Extra points matter little as CPU took over on downs the next play and capped off their drive with a 36-yard pass to senior Joey Metzen for a 25-17 score. Koppedryer’s presence went beyond signal caller as he came up with an interception on the Viking’s next drive, yet V-S Homecoming King Ethan Rollinger came right back and picked off a Koppedryer pass. Junior Chase Hotchkiss got the ball right back for the Stormin’ Pointers, setting up for junior Collins Hoskins to punch in one final score in the final quarter.
“We maximized turnovers, which we’ve been working on this week,” Burke said. “Those were big for us that second half. With our schedules how they are, it just happens we play in three Homecoming games in a row. I think it makes it fun for our guys too.”
Koppedryer threw for 189 yards on 10 of 15 completion, also rushing for one score. Werner finished with 147 yards on 28 carries and Metzen 110 yards on five catches. Senior Dylan Felton had 9.5 tackles, followed by Koppedryer with 7.5 tackles.
The Stormin’ Pointers will end their regular season hosting Solon, who are undefeated in District play going into Friday’s matchup while CPU is 3-1 in District play.
“Obviously it’s going to be a tough one for us against a team that went to the championship game last season,” Burke said. “We’ll really have to break down the film this weekend. We have to go into this game believing we have a shot. I’m looking forward to it.”
Brooks Erickson had 131 yards on eight of 13 completion against CPU, also leading the Vikings with 66 yards on 15 carries. Kalous had 35 yards on 15 carries. Senior CJ Rickels finished with 76 yards on four receptions. Rollinger led the Vikings with 6.5 tackles, followed by Curtis Erickson with six tackles.
“We are really banged up and having to play guys out of position,” Womochil said. “We’re playing young guys who will be good football players one day who aren’t ready to play at this level right now. The injury bug affected our momentum and we couldn’t get it back. Now we focus on our last game and getting a plan together.”
V-S will close its regular season with Union coming to town Friday. All teams will compete in the playoffs this season, with pairings announced on Saturday.