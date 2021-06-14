Vinton-Shellsburg students and recent graduates hopped on planes for their biennial trip to Washington D.C. and New York City from June 3-6, exploring our nation’s capital and getting their own bite of The Big Apple.
“We were originally planning on going in November, but COVID-19 pushed it back,” Kelly Steffen, VSHS history teacher said. “We had 46 people between two flight groups signed up this year. This was definitely a different year with travel, but we made it work. They’re exposed to lots of different things that they wouldn’t see here, good and bad, and get a sense of history and culture.”
The group arrived in D.C. that Thursday and toured sites such as the second Air and Space Museum, George Washington’s home, Arlington National Cemetery, the Smithsonian and walked by the capital. Memorials such as the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial, Franklin Roosevelt Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial and Vietnam Memorial were also part of the tour on the first day. Aza Swayzer had gone on the last trip in 2018 and decided to go once again to learn more from this trip.
“I love African American History, so getting to see where Martin Luther King gave his speech was something that I find very important to me,” Swayzer said. “I really like the memorials and that we went to the changing of the guard at Arlington.”
While in D.C., students also toured the International Spy Museum, a drive-by of the Ford Theatre where Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. Saturday morning, the tour moved to New York City beginning with Central Park and Rockefeller Center. They shopped in Times Square and visited Coney Island in lieu of watching a Broadway show, which remains shutdown until September due to COVID-19. For many, this trip provided students their first visit to the Atlantic Ocean. They were ferried to Liberty Island to see the Statue of Liberty and later visited the World Trade Center Memorial.
“It was a much different experience from when I went to the memorial with my oldest daughter years ago,” Steffen said. “There was a lot of security back then. It only takes like 47 seconds to go up 102 stories. The view is breathtaking.”
Junior Paul Herger helped capture some of the views seen and memories made throughout the trip, taking lots of photos for the group this year. Herger went on the trip this year to learn more about the country’s history and wanted to see monuments in both cities in person instead of just in a textbook.
“It was interesting to see how we honor the past,” Herger said. “Not just the memorials. I liked visiting Arlington. It was great to see people have pride in our country and those people who helped build it.”
While masking and COVID procedures made this trip unique, Steffen felt the group enjoyed the trip and also learned just how different big city life is from Vinton. This was the first tour for the company in more than a year and while this was not a school-related trip, it was the first trip for such a large group of students to take since March of 2020.
“You have an expectation of what a city like New York is going to be like,” Herger said. “When they broke down parts of the city for us, it really isn’t as big as you feel. It was a great trip to learn about a lot of different things.”
“You take some of these things for granted, but for a first time traveler this was big,” Steffen said. “There were some kids on the trip who had never flown before. I feel an American citizen, it’s important for us to know what our capital looks like and just be something they read about in class. Visiting New York is more cultural and despite things being closed, they really seemed to enjoy that.”