Two innings was all it took for Viking baseball to slip to visiting West Delaware 10-2 in their game of a doubleheader on Thursday, followed by a 9-2 loss to the Hawks for the sweep.
VS held West Delaware in check for three innings with sophomore Curtis Erickson on the mound and the defense playing behind him. A base-clearing double from the Hawks rattled the Vikings in the top of the fourth. The Vikings would strike back with senior Brooks Erickson reaching home off an error and senior Quin Cornell batting in Curtis Erickson. Five unearned runs for West Delaware in the top of the seventh dug a hole VS could not dig out of.
“I thought Curtis came out well and gave us a strong start,” coach Cody Robertson said. “West Delaware strung together two good innings. Zak (Staab) pitched well to start in relief and then lost command there and put runners on. When we had runners in scoring position, we were able to get them across. We’re working to find where Brooks should be in the lineup to really find the spot he excels at.”
The Hawks were more balanced with scoring across seven innings in the nightcap, building up a lead as VS continued to struggle getting runners into scoring position. Freshman pitcher Levi Ferguson had two runs with freshman shortstop Zak Staab and senior second base Landyn Rowe driving both scores through with singles. Six Vikings recorded hits in the loss.
“Defensively, this was not a bad game,” Robertson said. “We had a couple errors here and there, which overall I don’t think really cost as much as you’d think. We were putting the ball in play, but we just weren’t obviously able to find the holes or gaps to get those runners on.”
VS traveled to Solon on Monday and will host Oelwein on Wednesday. Conference play will close with Mt. Vernon coming to town on Thursday.
“I don’t want to use the term ‘win’ for us, but earlier this season we were getting 10-runned and not playing seven innings,” Robertson said. “We’re showing improvements are being made. These younger players are beginning to step up. Reese Truax has played terrific defense at third base. Curtis can play a variety of positions. Kale Schulte as a junior has done well up center field. Those players are learning quickly and seeing the varsity game slow down for them. Some of these games might not feel like that, but coming together as a baseball club.”
The Vikings will end their regular season with Charles City at home on July 12 and at Waverly-Shell Rock on July 13. Postseason district pairings will be announced early in the week.