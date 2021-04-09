The Vinton Country Club played host to high school competition for the first time in two years as Vinton-Shellsburg hosted Mt. Vernon on Thursday, the Vikings edging out the Mustangs 171 to 179.
“I was very pleased with picking up the win,” coach Chad Pettyjohn said. “I knew many of the boys were really nervous and it took a while to settle into the game, but I feel that they can use the experience to calm themselves and hopefully not let a bad swing on the ball turn into 3 or 4.”
Senior Brayden Almquist led the Vikings with a score of 38, turning in the top card of the afternoon. Freshman Carter Lamont was the runner-up with a 40, while sophomore Nash Arbuckle and senior Ayden Bearbower came through with scores of 45 and 48 to help secure a team win.
“Brayden and Carter put themselves in good positions on the course for the most part and could tell they settled in as the meet went on,” Pettyjohn said. Nash Arbuckle and Ayden Bearbower were also key in the team score. This was Nash's first competition ever and felt like he handled it well and looked forward to him becoming more confident as the season unfolds.”
VS traveled to Waverly for a tournament on Saturday and will be in Williamsburg on Thursday. While the Vikings will not return to the country club this season, they will compete at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg at least four more times this season, starting on April 19 against Benton and Marion.
Vinton-Shellsburg 171, Mount Vernon 179
Brayden Almquist - 38
Ayden Bearbower - 48
Nash Arbuckle - 45
Carter Lamont - 40
Cayden Kelley - 54
Easton Almquist - 53