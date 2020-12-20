Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling hosted its first dual meet of the season on Thursday with Iowa City Regina and Marion in tow, defeating Regina 50-28 and falling to Marion 45-34.
Regina opened with two pins at 182 lbs and 195 lbs before a forfeit and then a pin by junior Caleb Rouse tied the dual. From there, the Vikings received four forfeits in the next five weights. Carter Lamont would earn a technical fall at 120 lbs. Junior Brady Ortner pinned his man in the second period at 138 lbs and senior Damon Swenson came away with a 6-2 win to put the Regals’ winning hopes out of reach.
“We knew coming in that Regina would have forfeits because of their low numbers, so this dual was more about individual performances,” coach Brian Sheston said. “Our young guys showed good things, but also some rookie mistakes we have to work on.”
Marion also put up quick points to open their dual with VS, scoring 15 off two pins and a 6-2 decision in the three largest weights. VS once again received forfeits at 106 lbs and 113 lbs and Lamont scored a fall in the first period of his match. The Indians scored a pin at 126 lbs before 16 straight from the Vikings, including a pin by senior Bryce Radeke at 132 lbs. Just as the tables seemed to be turning in the Vikings’ favor, Marion took the final four matches by pin and one forfeit.
“It came down to that last match at 182 lbs and a pin would have won us the dual by a point,” Sheston said. “There were some good things that happened, but unfortunately we weren’t able to fight things off in the final matches. I’ve emphasized we’ve got to go out and score bonus points while also not let bonus points be scored on us. That was the deciding factor in this dual tonight.”
VS will compete in a tournament at Iowa Fall-Alden on Saturday before winter break. The Vikings will return to the mat on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Solon to face Solon, Muscatine, Anamosa, Keokuk and Midland.