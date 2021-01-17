Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling hosted Maquoketa and Mt. Vernon for Senior Night on Thursday and sure enough, a senior would make the night memorable for the Vikings in their final home duals of the season.
The Vikings started off with a 42-27 win over Maquoketa, taking advantage of holes in the Cardinals’ lineup, including three straight forfeits as the lowest weights. Brady Ortner at 138 lbs scored the first VS points with a fall in the final seconds of the first period. Senior Bryce Radeke at 145 also got a pin in the first period off his Senior Night. Sophomore Curtis Erickson at 170 lbs and senior Damon Swenson would also get their pins to lead the Vikings over the Cardinals.
“This may have been the best we’ve looked at a home dual all season,” coach Brian Sheston said. “We knew going into this dual we had a chance of coming out with a win. We had guys step up and get us this win.”
Mt. Vernon, however, came in with a full lineup, at one point scoring 19 unanswered points. Outside of Ortner’s 10-3 decision, the Vikings took on bonus points with five pins. VS would get within 34-27 with two matches left. Swenson battled through a cramp to pin his main at 5:17 and put the Vikings within one.
“I was in a lot of pain, but I knew with us being so close in points that I needed to pin the kid,” Swenson said. “I really tried to scramble and tried everything I could to catch him off balance. I feel proud that I could do this for my team.”
The last match would go to Mt. Vernon with a pin in the first minute, leaving the score 40-33 Mt. Vernon. But Sheston saw the team, especially Swenson, were on a mission Thursday night. Swenson cut weight to be able to wrestle at 126.
“He was tired and his calf is about as tight as it can be,” Sheston said. “He really went after it with his couple of matches today. It’s tough to wrestle after cutting down weight. That’s why he was a district qualifier last year. He’s definitely on a mission to make the State tournament this season.”
The Vikings would quickly turn around and compete in the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational at Solon on Saturday, finishing seventh out of 13 teams with six podium finishes. Ortner would be the lone VS finalist with a second place finish at 138 lbs. Aldin Swanson took fifth at 106 lbs, Carter Lamont third at 113 lbs, Swenson third at 126 lbs, Radeke fourth at 145 lbs and Erickson eighth at 170 lbs.
“It’s not always about the matches in January, but peaking in February,” Sheston said. “We have to stay healthy and improve each time we step on the mat. We're gonna start backing off some things here in practice and focusing more on the finer details.”
VS will travel to Benton on Thursday to face the host Bobcats and Center Point-Urbana. The program’s female wrestlers will compete in the IWCOA Girls State Championship on Friday and Saturday in Iowa City, while the boys will travel to North Tama on Saturday.