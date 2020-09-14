Vinton-Shellsburg football’s three-game home stand ended in heartbreak as the Vikings could not hold back the run game of South Tama late in their 18-14 loss to open district play this season.
“This one is a tough one to lose,” coach Jim Womochil said. “We jumped out early and had our offense under control with a 14-0 lead. South Tama had an outstanding player in Payton Vest. We couldn’t stop his running game.”
V-S senior Brooks Erickson led the offense with a 34 yard connect to junior Max Vasquez for the first score before Erickson ran the ball in himself minutes later. The Trojans would answer in the first quarter with a run by their biggest weapon in Vest. The senior running back would put up another score in the second quarter while the Trojan defense kept the Vikings out of the endzone for the remaining three quarters.
“We had breakdowns in the kicking game and costly turnovers at crucial times,” Womochil said. “Early in the fourth, we went for the go-ahead touchdown and had a turnover around the 20. Then we were inside the 25 with 1st and 10 near the end of the game and were intercepted. We had our chances.”
A blocked punt set up Vest for one last touchdown to put the game away. The outstanding running back accounted for 197 of South Tama’s 228 total yards and all three of the Trojans’s touchdowns. While the Vikings would put up 60 more yards of offense, Womochil believed South Tama controlled the clock and the Vikings simply could not stop Vest.
“It was a physical game and we had our opportunities to keep them out of the endzone,” Womochil said. “Our kids fought hard and I can’t fault their effort. We still have to be more disciplined, especially on offense.”
Erickson led the V-S offense with 167 all purpose yards, 147 yards in the air. Vasquez led the running game with 121 yards and a touchdown. Senior CJ Rickels had 55 yards on three receptions, followed by senior Elijah Kalous with 30 yards on two receptions. Kalous tallied nine total tackles, followed by sophomore Bennett Rickels with seven tackles and senior JJ Sloop matching with seven total tackles.
The Vikings (1-2) will return to action on Friday at Mt Vernon (3-0) to continue District play.