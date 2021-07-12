Viking baseball concluded WaMaC play with 10-3, 13-6 losses to visiting Mt. Vernon on Thursday as the 2021 regular season draws to a close.
“Offensively we built off momentum from our win over Oelwein,” coach Cody Robertson said. “We’re hitting the ball pretty well, but weren’t getting base hits like the night before.”
The Mustangs built up a 7-0 lead through four and half innings before senior Brooks Erickson scored junior centerfield Kale Schulte. Freshman shortstop Levi Ferguson’s RBI single scored senior catcher Quin Cornell while Cornell turned around in the final innings to hit senior second base Landyn Rowe in with an RBI single. The Vikings had seven hits total in the first game.
“The bottom of our order once again stepped up between both games,” Robertson said. “Curtis (Erickson) and Ethan (Rollinger) threw well, but our defense couldn’t back them up. Too many errors in the field.”
The defense continued to struggle in a 13-6 nightcap loss even as runners got on bases for the Vikings. Ferguson went three for four hitting, scoring two runs. Errors and walks from Mt. Vernon helped Rowe, Rollinger, Schulte and senior first base JJ Sloop each get one run across. Senior pitcher Travis Hantz and Curtis Erickson each had an RBI.
VS (2-28) ended their regular season hosting Charles City for Senior Night on Monday and will travel to Wartburg College on Tuesday to take on Waverly-Shell Rock. The Vikings will face Dubuque Wahlert (26-9) to open District play on Friday.
“Obviously [Wahlert] is a quality squad and their record stands out because they play a lot of 4A schools,” Robertson said. “We have a pretty big task ahead of us. If we back up whoever is on the mound, we’ll be able to give them a good game.”