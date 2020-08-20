The following results are arranged by athlete with their age, gender, times, events and placings in that order:
Ambrose, Taryn (12) G:37.63S, Girls 11-12 50 Free, 2nd; 48.32S,Girls 11-12 50 Breast, 2nd; 42.72S, Girls 11-12 50 Back, 2nd.
Bresson, Zoey (12) G:47.91S, Girls 11-12 50 Fly, 2nd; 1:40.93S, Girls 11-12 100 IM, 1st; 1:35.63S, Girls 11-12 100 Free, 2nd.
Burke, Elizabeth (9) G:56.51S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Free, 3rd; 1:43.15S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Breast, 2nd; 1:20.39S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Back, 3rd.
Carolan, Gabriella (11) G:37.54S, Girls 11-12 50 Free, 1st; 41.84S, Girls 11-12 50 Back, 1st; 1:22.90S, Girls 11-12 100 Free, 1st.
Carolan, Clarissa (17) G:1:17.82S, Girls 100 Fly, 1st; 2:54.43S, Girls 200 IM, 1st; 1:22.57S, Girls 100 Back, 1st.
Drury, Emah (Jll) G:44.50S, Girls 11-12 50 Free, 3rd; 53.84S, Girls 11-12 50 Back, 3rd; 1:47.63S, Girls 11-12 100 Free, 3rd.
Farrell, Broden (13) B: 1:34.39S, Boys 100 Breast, 2nd; 3:16.83S, Boys 200 IM, 2nd; 1:16.18S, Boys 100 Free, 4th.
Farrell, Henry (10) B: 47.53S, Boys 10 & Under 50 Free, 2nd; 1:08.44S, Boys 10 & Under 50 Fly, 1st; 2:10.71S, Boys 10 & Under 100 Free, 2nd.
Farrell, Wesley (14) B: 34.95S, Boys 50 Free, 4th; 1:25.26S, Boys 100 Back, 4th; 1:19.97S, Boys 100 Free, 5th.
Gates, Arianna (9) G:57.09S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Free, 4th; 1:36.75S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Breast, 1st; 2:12.95S, Girls 10 & Under 100 Free, 3rd.
Gates, Liana (10) G:1:20.58S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Free, 6th; 1:48.69S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Breast, 3rd; 1:18.60S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Back, 2nd.
Goodell, Lexi (16) G:1:35.00S, Girls 100 Breast, 2nd; 3:11.26S, Girls 200 IM, 2nd; 1:15.77S, Girls 100 Free, 1s.
Hunt,Avery (14) G:43.33S, Girls 50 Free, 4th; 2:52.45S DQ, Girls 100 Breast; 2:28.40S, Girls 100 Free, 4t.
Hunt, Martavia (10) G:55.18S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Free, 2nd; DQ, Girls 10 & Under 50 Breast; 1:18.06S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Fly, 2n.
Hunt, Taralyne (8) G:32.78S, Girls 8 & Under 25 Free, 3rd; 37.87S, Girls 8 & Under 25 Fly, 1st; 36.37S DQ, Girls 8 & Under 25 Bac.
Kelly, Lyla (8) G:20.94S, Girls 8 & Under 25 Free, 1st; 2:15.69S, Girls 8 & Under 100 IM, 1st; 25.07S, Girls 8 & Under 25 Back, 1s.
Kramer, Zachary (19) B: 41.72S, Boys 50 Free, 5th; 2:13.29S, Boys 100 Back, 6th; 2:00.22S, Boys 100 Free, 7t.
Lutz, Mikah (9) B: 1:14.84S, Boys 10 & Under 50 Free, 4th; 1:24.06S, Boys 10 & Under 50 Back, 4th; 3:00.81S, Boys 10 & Under 100 Free, 3r.
Mossman, Lily (7) G:29.08S, Girls 8 & Under 25 Free, 2nd; 37.41S DQ, Girls 8 & Under 25 Fly; 30.59S, Girls 8 & Under 25 Back, 2n.
Mossman, Sophie (10) G:42.16S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Fly, 1st; 1:39.90S, Girls 10 & Under 100 IM, 1st; 1:30.87S, Girls 10 & Under 100 Free, 1s.
Purdy, Maryn (9) G:1:13.69S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Free, 5th; DQ, Girls 10 & Under 50, Fly; 1:36.60S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Back, 4t.
Rivera, Caleb (15) B: 1:18.57S, Boys 100 Fly, 1st; 1:23.78S, Boys 100 Back, 2nd; 1:11.015S, Boys 100 Free, 1s.
Rivera, Joelle (10) G:52.26S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Free, 1st; 1:00.96S, Girls 10 & Under 50 Back, 1st; 2:05.75S, Girls 10 & Under 100 Free, 2n.
Rivera, Joshuah (14) B: 33.22S, Boys 50 Free, 3rd; 1:30.82S, Boys 100 Fly, 3rd; 3:10.81S, Boys 200 IM, 1s.
Schlief, Bradyn (16) B: 28.41S, Boys 50 Free, 2nd; 1:16.69S, Boys 100 Back, 1st; 1:12.76S, Boys 100 Free, 2n.
Trudell, Elijah (9) B: 56.07S, Boys 10 & Under 50 Free, 3rd; 1:05.21S, Boys 10 & Under 50 Back, 3rd; 2:10.33S, Boys 10 & Under 100 Free, 1s.
Weber, Aleric (14) B: 1:27.20S, Boys 100 Fly, 2nd; 1:25.25S, Boys 100 Back, 3rd; 1:15.45S, Boys 100 Free, 3r.
Wilden, Luke (9) B:1:01.67S, Boys 10 & Under 50 Breast, 2nd; 2:02.90S, Boys 10 & Under 100 IM, 1st; 49.60S, Boys 10 & Under 50 Back, 1s.
Wilden, Reid (7) B: 29.65S, Boys 8 & Under 25 Free, 1st; 41.47S, Boys 8 & Under 25 Fly, 1st; 35.19S, Boys 8 & Under 25 Back, 1s.
Zearley, Connor (13) B: 43.33S, Boys 50 Free, 6th; 2:02.35S, Boys 100 Back, 5th; 1:40.28S, Boys 100 Free, 6